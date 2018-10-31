Dallas Based Company Helps Job Seekers Reduce Online Application Time By 1000%

There are few greater joys than helping someone get a job. The impact it has on their life and the lives of their family can’t be measured in just figures. One Dallas based startup tech company offers a new innovation to help that process.

ReAppli (“the one job application to rule them all” is the company’s tagline for this new online marvel) is set to revolutionize the job application and interviewing process by providing potential employers with permission based access to the most comprehensive resume and online application available in addition to being able to view interview sessions. It offers TRUE one click job applying without going through a job site and then a company job board and then a resume host just to apply for 1 job. Now with the click of 1 button, the potential employer has everything they need to know about you the applicant.

This user-friendly app will help job seekers all over the country simplify their online job application experience. Businesses also will benefit from the ReAppli, as qualified applicants can respond quicker to their job postings.

“Reappli is looking to become the standard in online job applying by providing a time and money saving alternative to the time consuming task of filling out applications and resumes over and over again and companies are able to unify their job boards and share in the talent pools at a cheaper overall cost” says Anthony Jones the company’s founder and CEO.

In continuing with its trend of being innovative , ReAppli has announced its crowdfunding campaign which is now open on Indiegogo and is offering FREE lifetime premium hosting for ALL contributors in addition to some amazing perks such as tablet computers, dining certificates and travel vouchers. For information on how to support this great technology go to (https://igg.me/at/2reappli/x/13185384). For more information please visit www.reappli.com or email anthony.jones@reappli.com.