Global High-barrier BOPP Film Market By Product and Application – Analysis & Forecast, From 2017 to 2024

High barrier BOPP film is relative definition since the concept is strictly dependent on applications: Flexible packaging materials are the subject of this paper and shelf life requirement for the different products set the barrier properties level. High barrier BOPP films are flexible and used in a varied kind of applications such as plain films, heat sealable films, multi-layer films, metallized films, pearlized films, synthetic paper, white opaque films, label films, shrink films, high barrier films, and capacitor films.

Metallized high barrier BOPP films have wide application by the food industry to prevent leakage.

Among all these application of BOPP films, high barrier BOPP films are designed for fresh food items and are produced in connection with other materials such as PA or EVOH in or nine seven-layer configurations. Block bottom Food packaging is one of the primary markets for a new high barrier BOPP film. This packaging film promises high oxygen, high clarity, and moisture barriers and, notably, lacks polyvinylidene chloride (PVdC).

This type of high barrier BOPP films is designed for use as the inside sealant web for the packaging of crisp salty snacks, bakery items, crackers, cookies, granola, confections, fruit and nut mixes, and as well as non-food items and dry pet food and treats. The high barrier characteristic in high barrier BOPP film prevent interchanging actions between packed food products and their internal and external environment. They prevents food material from contamination, dust, light, gas, mechanical impact, and moisture.

The growth in the high barrier BOPP film market is primarily attributed to the evolving life-style of consumers, due to growing block bottom food packaging is one of the primary markets driving the growth of the high-barrier BOPP film market. In addition, rising urbanization in the developing countries are the key factors responsible for the increasing demand for high-barrier BOPP film market.

As consumers are continuously changing their purchasing and eating behavior and to store food for months in and even out of the refrigerator are the major factors which are rising the demand of high barrier BOPP film market. These films provide the conditions for a high-barrier layer against gas, moisture, and aromas and the advantage to keep food products fresh for a longer period.High barrier BOPP films are also used for delicate products that require an extended shelf life thereby boosting up the demnad for high barrier bOPP film market.