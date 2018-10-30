FED Publishing Releases New Book, “The Case of Missing Person Sam McHarold” by Steve Gardino

The Case of Missing Person Sam McHarold, by Steve Gardino, lets you be part of the crazy case solving antics of Butch the bulldog! – oh, and his detective friend Dino too.

Orlando, FL, USA — Steve Gardino’s The Case of Missing Person Sam McHarold is an introduction to the basics of police and detective work.

Want to know what “10 – 26, 10 – 19 to 2 – L – 7” means? You will become familiar with this police shorthand throughout the book. Learn the basics of witness interrogations, warrants and police organization.

Wanna be a detective and help Butch find Sam McHarold? When you come across a clue, highlight the clue. Gather the evidence and try to answer the questions at the end of each chapter. You will learn that every detail is important. You may find that each chapter may provide more questions than answers, but don’t worry, if you gather enough clues, you will be able to answer the questions as the story continues.

What starts out as a simple missing person case reported by the strangest family that our department ever encountered, quickly becomes a worldwide drug smuggling caper. With the aid of Reserve K-9 Butch; F.B.I.; D.E.A.; U.S. Marshalls and Interpol Agents, our local detectives solve one of the most bizarre cases ever encountered by our department. They are responsible for breaking up the largest and longest running drug smuggling operation ever encountered.

Author Steve Gardino, a retired Software Engineer who spent a few years wearing a badge, has been developing this story for over 20 years. Steve grew up in Colonie, New York, graduated from Mohonasen High School in Rotterdam, New York in 1968 and in 1990 Graduated from National University in Santa Clara, California with B.S. degree in Computer Science, Magnum Cum Laude. He spent 9 years in USAF before being discharged due to service connected injuries. Currently living with Wife of 30 years Sharon (Sherrie), our 10 year old English Bull Dog Buster and an 8 year old Teddy Bear designer dog named Teddy in The Villages, Florida.

Genre – YA, Solve The Crime, Detective, Investigation, Smuggling, Bulldog, Butch, FBI, DEA

The Case of Missing Person Sam McHarold ISBN 9781506906904, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 136 page print book version, ISBN 9781506906898 is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.