Edge Computing Market Research, Share, Competitor Strategy and Market Trends by Forecast to 2023

As businesses become more reliant on data to increase efficiency, behave more intelligently and make ROI-driven decisions, networks that embrace high-speed connectivity gain prominence. However, traditional cloud networks are falling short in terms of capacity needed to handle such massive amounts of data transfer often leading to latency.

IoT proliferation has created a large number of network access points that subsequently generate and amass more data. This is where Edge Computing Market comes into play as it facilitates much of the data processing at the edge of a network. Rise of IoT era puts technologies such as edge computing at the forefront to tackle network latency issues of the future.

The global market for edge computing is set to capture a compound annual growth rate of 27.3% between 2017 and 2023 to reach a valuation of more than USD 9,200 Mn. Enterprise are employing edge computing to optimize their cloud computing systems but its complex infrastructure remains a major hurdle for many to overcome.

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on technology, deployment, component, end-user, applications, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into mobile edge computing, fog computing. Fog computing is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and on-cloud. The on-cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. Among these, the hardware segment currently holds the pole position and is likely to witness a healthy growth over the next couple of years. By end user, the market is sub-segmented into surveillance, automotive, gaming, and media, healthcare and education. The surveillance segment held the dominant market share in 2017. Meanwhile, the automotive segment is expected to exhibit the highest rate during the forecast period. By application, the market has been segmented into IoT, data caching, analytics, and environment monitoring. The IoT segment is expected to retain its top position over 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 25.6%.

North America leads the global edge computing market and is closely followed by Europe. These regions are technologicaly advanced and have the presence of several leading market players who have contributed significantly to the technial advancements made. The adopting rate of cloud technology and IoT is high in these regions. In North America, the U.S leads market growth and has generated a revenue of USD 528.4 Mn in 2017. In Europe, Germany leads market growth for the region and possesses the largest share.

The Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the fastest rate with the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Increasing real-time applications of edge computing are a major factor respoinsible for driving market growth. China accounts for the largest share of the regional market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

