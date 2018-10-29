Influenza Vaccine Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Influenza Vaccine Market" Market. As of 2017, the Influenza Vaccine market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%. As the world moves towards an aging population, people’s susceptibility to influenza increases, raising demand for flu vaccines. Also improving healthcare systems, growing flu awareness and high birth rates in developing countries will fuel demand for existing and new influenza vaccines from 2017. The influenza vaccination industry thus holds great potential for progress and high sales.

Influenza vaccine market is expected to flourish rapidly in the near future. The key factor attributing to the market growth is the need for development of new version of influenza vaccine owing to the frequently changing influenza virus. Moreover, escalating demand of pediatrics influenza vaccines as well as high demand from emerging markets is also expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The influenza vaccines market is majorly dominated by only 4 major pharmaceutical companies dominating the industry: Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, GSK and AstraZeneca. Sanofi held the largest share in the market with its bestselling influenza vaccine, Vaxigrip/Fluzone HD/Fluzone. It accounted for maximum share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In influenza vaccine market by type segmentation quadrivalent vaccine accounted the major market share in 2017

Segments covered in the report –



• Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Type (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o Quadrivalent



o Trivalent



• Global Influenza Vaccine Market By Product (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o Vaxigrip/Fluzone HD/Fluzone



o Afluria/Fluvirin/Fluad/Flucelvax/Aggripal



o Fluarix/FluLaval



o FluMist/Fluenz



o Others

• Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Region (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o US



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Italy



o Spain



o China



o India



o Japan



o Brazil



o Russia



o RoW

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Introduction



1 Introduction



1.2 Scope of Study



1.2.1 Research Objective



1.3 Currency & Pricing



1.4 Limitations



1.5 Assumptions

1 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Projection, 2018 – 2025



2.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Market CAGR Growth, By Regions

1 Introduction



3.2 Primary Research



3.3 Secondary Research



3.4 Market Size Estimation



3.4.1 Bottom-up Approach



3.4.2 Top-down Approach



3.4.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1 Drivers



4.2 Restraints



4.3 PEST Analysis



4.3.1 Political



4.3.2 Economic



4.3.3 Social



4.3.4 Technological



4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



4.5 SWOT Analysis



4.5.1 Strengths



4.5.2 Weaknesses

4.5.3 Opportunities



4.5.4 Threats

5 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Product

1 Product Overview



5.1.1 Fluzone/Vaxigrip



5.1.2 Afluria/Fluvirin/Fluad/Flucelvax/Aggripal



5.1.3 Fluarix/FluLaval



5.1.4 FluMist/Fluenz



5.1.5 Other Influenza Vaccines

1 Type Overview



6.1.1 Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines



6.1.2 Trivalent Influenza Vaccines

8 Company Profiles



1 Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

8.1.1 Company/Business Overview



8.1.2 Financial Overview



8.1.3 Product Bench marking



8.1.4 Product Pipeline



8.1.5 Key Developments

8.2 GlaxoSmithKline



8.2.1 Company/Business Overview



8.2.2 Financial Overview



8.2.3 Product Bench marking



8.2.4 Product Pipeline



8.2.5 Key Development

8.3 Seqirus



8.3.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.3.2 Financial Overview



8.3.3 Product Bench marking



8.3.4 Product Pipeline



8.3.5 Key Development

8.4 AstraZeneca



8.4.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.4.2 Financial Overview



8.4.3 Product Bench marking



8.4.4 Key Development



8.5 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.



8.5.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.5.2 Product Bench marking

8.6 Abbott



8.6.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.6.2 Financial Overview



8.6.3 Product Bench marking

