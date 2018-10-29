HealthCare IT Market Global Outlook, Trends, Share (2019-2024)

HealthCare IT: Introduction

The Healthcare IT market is forecast to grow at a CAGR between 12% to 13% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Global healthcare market growth is predicted to boost due to increasing technological advancement, growing demand for information technology solutions in the healthcare industry and rising quality of care and clinical outcomes.

Axiom MRC added an, “Healthcare IT Market Report, by Product Type, End User and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

HealthCare IT Market Analysis:

Excessive cost associated with the application of information technology in the healthcare sector and increasing concern for data security may hinder the growth of the market during the projected period.

Moreover, implementation of wireless and cloud technology in the healthcare segment and use of mobile phones for health tracking are the major trend anticipated to boost the healthcare IT market in near future.

HealthCare IT Market Segmentation:

HealthCare IT Market by Product Type:

Clinical solutions

Non-clinical solutions

Healthcare payer solutions

Healthcare it outsourcing services

IT infrastructure management services.

HealthCare IT Market End User:

Healthcare providers – Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centres, Diagnostic & Imaging Centres, Pharmacies.

Healthcare payers – Private and Public Payers.

HealthCare IT Market Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

HealthCare IT Market Leading Partners:

Some of the key participants in the healthcare IT market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Agfa Gevaert NV, Carestream Health, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., E-MDS Inc, EPIC Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard, Infor, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group Incorporated), Oracle Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Athenahealth Inc, eClinicalworks, koninklijke philips n.v.

