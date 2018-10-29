Global Hernia Mesh Market 2018 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Hernia Mesh Market". The hernia mesh market was valued at USD 1.84 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The key factors driving market growth include hernia incidences and introduction of technologically advanced hernia meshes.



With favorable reimbursement and product development, there is an ample opportunity for the regional players of the developing countries to tap the market and accelerate growth. On the political front, lawfully workers’ compensation motivates measures like claims and support depending on the individual states can be perceived as a silver lining for the developing countries to enter the unexplored territory of hernia mesh. The major players in the market include C. R. Bard Inc., Ethicon, Medtronic, B. Braun, and Gore & Associates among others.

Presence of technological advancements, like introduction of robotic surgeries, and minimally invasive surgeries has had a positive impact on the demand for the surgeries consequently impacting hernia mesh industry. The primary challenge for the industry includes further research in augmenting newer approach. It would minimize recurrence, complications, cost effective techniques and data collection of customers post-surgery to ascertain the problems and implications of the surgery, so that right awareness is created in the future for new customers. Based on material, the synthetic hernia mesh accounted for majority of the share in the hernia mesh market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. With certain complications associated with application of biological hernia mesh, its adoption is expected to witness slow growth during the study period.

Access Sample report visit – https://www.excellreports.com/request-for-sample/?id=1171

Segments covered in the report



• Global Hernia Mesh Market by Hernia Type (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o Inguinal



o Femoral



o Umbilical



o Incisional



o Others



• Global Hernia Mesh Market By Material (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o Synthetic



o Biological



• Global Hernia Mesh Market by Region (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o North America (U.S., Canada)



o Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain)



o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India)



o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)



o MEA (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Ask for Discount @ https://www.excellreports.com/inquire-for-discount/?id=1171

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Introduction



1 Introduction



1.2 Scope of Study



1.2.1 Research Objective



1.3 Currency & Pricing



1.4 Limitations



1.5 Assumptions

1 Introduction 1.2 Scope of Study 1.2.1 Research Objective 1.3 Currency & Pricing 1.4 Limitations 1.5 Assumptions 2 Executive Summary



1 Global Hernia Mesh Market Projection, 2018 – 2025



2.2 Global Hernia Mesh Market Growth, By Regions

1 Global Hernia Mesh Market Projection, 2018 – 2025 2.2 Global Hernia Mesh Market Growth, By Regions 3 Research Methodology



1 Introduction



3.2 Primary Research



3.3 Secondary Research



3.4 Market Size Estimation



3.4.1 Bottom-up Approach



3.4.2 Top-down Approach



3.4.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary Research 3.4 Market Size Estimation 3.4.1 Bottom-up Approach 3.4.2 Top-down Approach 3.4.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 4 Market Dynamics



1 Drivers



4.1.1 Increasing hernia incidences



4.1.2 Technological Advancements



4.2 Restraints



4.2.1 Complications post-surgery



4.3 Market Opportunities



4.3.1 Legal Scenario



4.3.2 Latest Trend/ Developments



4.4 PEST Analysis



4.4.1 Political



4.4.2 Economic



4.4.3 Social



4.4.4 Technological



4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers



4.5.2 Industry Rivalry



4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants



4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes



4.5.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

1 Drivers 4.1.1 Increasing hernia incidences 4.1.2 Technological Advancements 4.2 Restraints 4.2.1 Complications post-surgery 4.3 Market Opportunities 4.3.1 Legal Scenario 4.3.2 Latest Trend/ Developments 4.4 PEST Analysis 4.4.1 Political 4.4.2 Economic 4.4.3 Social 4.4.4 Technological 4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis 4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.5.2 Industry Rivalry 4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants 4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes 4.5.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5 Global Hernia Mesh Market, By Hernia Type



1 Overview



5.1.1 Inguinal Hernia



5.1.2 Femoral Hernia



5.1.3 Umbilical Hernia



5.1.4 Incisional Hernia



5.1.5 Other Hernia

1 Overview 5.1.1 Inguinal Hernia 5.1.2 Femoral Hernia 5.1.3 Umbilical Hernia 5.1.4 Incisional Hernia 5.1.5 Other Hernia 6 Global Hernia Mesh Market, By Material



1 Overview



6.1.1 Synthetic Mesh



6.1.2 Biological Mesh

1 Overview 6.1.1 Synthetic Mesh 6.1.2 Biological Mesh 7 Global Hernia Mesh Market, By Region



1 Overview



7.2 North America



7.2.1 U.S.



7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe



7.3.1 France



7.3.2 Germany



7.3.3 UK



7.3.4 Spain



7.3.5 Italy



7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific



7.4.1 China



7.4.2 Japan



7.4.3 India



7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America



7.5.1 Brazil



7.5.2 Mexico



7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



7.6.1 South Africa



7.6.2 Saudi Arabia



7.6.3 Rest of MEA

8 Company Profiles



1 Atrium Medical



8.1.1 Company/Business Overview



8.1.2 Product Bench marking

8.2 C. R. Bard Inc.



8.2.1 Company/Business Overview



8.2.2 Financial Overview



8.2.3 Product Bench marking



8.2.4 Key Development

8.3 B. Braun



8.3.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.3.2 Financial Overview



8.3.3 Product Bench marking

8.4 Ethicon Inc.



8.4.1 Company / Business Overview



8.4.2 Product Bench marking

8.5 Gore & Associates, Inc.



8.5.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.5.2 Product Bench marking



8.5.3 Key Developments

8.6 Allergan, Plc



8.6.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.6.2 Financial Overview



8.6.3 Product Bench marking



8.6.4 Key Development

8.7 Medtronic, Plc



8.7.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.7.2 Financial Overview



8.7.3 Product Bench marking



8.7.4 Key Developments

8.8 Tela Bio Inc.



8.8.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.8.2 Product Bench marking



8.8.3 Key Developments

8.9 Cook Medical



8.9.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.9.2 Product Bench marking

8.10 Hernia mesh Srl.



8.10.1 Company/ Business Overview



8.10.2 Product Bench marking

9 Conclusion

Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link: https://www.excellreports.com/inquire-before-buying/?id=1171

About Us:

Excell reports is one of the leading distributors of Market Intelligence reports produced by premium publishers. Being a one stop solution for research requirements, our Market Intelligence reports help our clients to keep abreast of thousands of industries all-round the globe. A better understanding of the predicted market conditions, a clear picture of supply and source industries allows our clients to closely monitor competitor activities. Our large database of more than 50,000 quality driven reports from over 40+ leading publisher ensures that your market research requirements are sufficed.

Contact Us:

George Collins

Excel Reports

9701 Wilshire Boulevard 10th Floor

Beverly Hills,

California 90212

Tel – +18448939235

Email : sales@excellreports.com

WebSite : www.excellreports.com