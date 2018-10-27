Great Sports Infra wins “Best Professional Services Company” at FICCI INDIA SPORTS AWARD

Great Sports Infra was awarded the “Best Professional Services Company” award at FICCI INDIA SPORTS AWARD 2018. The awards acknowledge and felicitate the sports achievers, sports supporters, and those who have been doing excellent work in the development of sports infrastructure in the country. The award was accepted by Mr. Anil Kumar, Managing Director, Great Sports Infra, from Shri Vijay Goel, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs and a former Minister of State Sports. The event was graced by the presence of renowned sportspersons such as Swapna Barman, athlete; Manu Bhaker, Indian shooter; Hima Das, athlete, and many more.

FICCI “TURF 2018” 8th Global Sports Summit is an international convention on the business of sports. It is a great platform bringing together the senior decision makers and delegates from Indian and international sports industry to discuss profitable promotion and grassroots development of sports in the country. Mr. Anil Kumar, in his address, shared his views on the “Impact of Key Initiatives of Government of India through Public Private Partnership” highlighting the benefits of such partnerships in upgrading the sports infrastructure in the country to global standards.

Other winners include: Mr. Abhinav Bindra, Olympic champion, receives Lifetime achievement award; JSW for Sports Promotion; Adil Sumariwala, President AFI, receives for Best Sports Federation.

According to Mr. Anil Kumar, “The award is recognition of GSI’s effort for our excellent work in providing innovative services in sports infrastructure projects like the design, engineering, construction, and operations. GSI’s installations have been very professional and of the highest quality. This recognition will motivate to innovate and provide the turnkey solutions and technologies for the betterment of sports infrastructure in the country.”