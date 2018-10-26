ZetPDF SDK Is the Best Choice for Businesses and Individuals Looking for C# PDF Lib

Santa Clara, CA (October 26, 2018) – Software developers and businesses engaged in software development need the right the right C# PDF Lib when they are working on the .NET Applications to read, handle, print, convert, edit, write and to create PDF Files. Here, they can get the most dependable Software Development Kit with this facility from ZetPDF.

The tool with C# PDF Lib offered by ZetPDF ensures great .Net Performances mainly because it was written wholly on C#. In addition to being a COM Wrapper, this tool offered by ZetPDF is purely a .NET Component.

Further, with the C# PDF Lib, the users can read, view and can modify documents in the most widely used PDF format version PDF1.7. The company says “With this user-friendly tool offered by ZetPDF, developers can annotate PDFs with sketches, text, hyperlinks and even they can insert complex binary objects into their PDFs”.

In addition, this tool comes with Full AES256 cryptography, thereby ensuring high-level protection for their documents. Also, it helps with effective text handling as well. The users can search, extract and can highlight some of the most commonly-requested features.

About ZetPDF:

The idea of ZetPDF is to help developers in developing high-performance .NET Applications without the need for Adobe Acrobat.

For more information, please visit https://zetpdf.com/

Media Contact:

Zet PDF

5201 Great America Parkway

Suite 320

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Hello@ZetPDF.com

###