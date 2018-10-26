Pyridine Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

26th October 2018 – Global Pyridine Market is classified on the basis of product type, application and geography. Pyridine is a toxic colourless liquid with an unpleasant smell. It is often considered the parent compound of many naturally occurring organic compounds. It is the ideal choice as a precursor to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Pyridine was obtained from crude coal tar or is synthesized from acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and ammonia. But the process was very costly and ineffective as coal tar constituted very small amount of pyridine after extraction. Presently, pyridine and its derivatives are manufactured synthetically. The most frequently used reactions for pyridine synthesis are Chichibabin synthesis, Bonnemann cyclization, and Cobalt-catalyzed alkyne-nitrile cyclotrimerization, etc.

Pyridine is used to dissolve other substances. It is also used to make many different products such as medicines, vitamins, food flavourings, paints, dyes, rubber products, adhesives, insecticides, and herbicides. Pyridine can also be formed from the breakdown of many natural materials in the environment.

The key factor that propels the growth of the Pyridine Market include increasing demand as pyridine is an essential raw material in the industry. Pyridine is used as a solvent in the production of dyes and rubber. In addition, it is widely used in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals applications.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as health hazards. It is highly flammable and gives off irritating or toxic fumes or gases in a fire. In addition, overexposure causes nausea, headache, nervous symptoms, increased urinary frequency.

Pyridine Market is classified on the basis of product type as pyridine N-oxide, alpha picoline, beta picoline, gamma-picoline, and 2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine (MEP). Among the product type, pyridine N-oxide segment is expected to hold a large share of the Pyridine Industry Market.

Pyridine Market is classified on the basis of application as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and others. Among the applications, agrochemicals are projected to account a large share of the Pyridine Industry Market and are also expected to expand in the upcoming years.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chemical Synthesized Pyridine

Coal Tar Extracted Pyridine

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

1Chemical Synthesis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Pyridine in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

