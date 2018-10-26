Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market Worth USD 7,000.7 Million By 2022

The Global Lipid Nutrition Market will grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 7,000.7 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The Global Lipid Nutrition Market is driven by growing need to meet nutritional requirements of an aging population, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, changing food landscape, increasing application in infant formulas and dietary supplements, and technological advancements such as microencapsulation.

Further, the emergence of alternative sources for nutritional lipids production provides significant opportunity in this market. However, finite supply of fish oil and uncertain regulatory environment restricts the growth of the global lipid nutrition market to some extent.

The global lipid nutrition market is mainly segmented by type (Omega-3, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Omega-6, and Others), by Source (Marine and Plants), by Form (Liquid and Solid), and by Applications (Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, and others).

Omega-3 dominates the global lipid nutrition market and is expected continue its dominance from 2017 to 2022. With their multiple health benefits, the applications of nutritional lipids have been increasing significantly in infant formula, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2014-2017). The study has also incorporated the market share analysis of leading players and detailed profiles of 19 top market players across the value chain of the industry, including detailed financial performance, product offerings, and strategic growth initiatives of each player.

The key players operating in the global nutritional lipids market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Polaris (France), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Solutex GC (Spain), Smith & Zoon (The Netherlands), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Pharma marine AS (Norway), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Lipid Nutrition Market by Product type:

• Omega-3

• MCT

• Omega-6

• Others

Lipid Nutrition Market by Product source:

• Marine

• Plant

Lipid Nutrition Market by Product form:

• Liquid

• Solid

Lipid Nutrition Market by Application:

• Dietary Supplements

• Infant Formula

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

