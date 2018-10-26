Indeed India Calls On Women Techies to Showcase Their Skills at She Codes

To be held from 27-29th October, She Codes is an opportunity for women to demonstrate real-world problem-solving skills with technology

Indeed, the world’s no.1 job site will be hosting the second edition of its prestigious women-only coding event, She Codes, from 27-29th October 2018. The coding sprint is an online event designed to tackle real-world concerns that Indeed is presently working on. The contest requires participants to work individually and solve problems. Winners will be chosen based on most questions answered with optimal solutions — thereby providing a platform to put the contestants’ problem-solving and coding skills to test.

Ranked in the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work for Women, Indeed believes in identifying and investing in talent that can help create the best experience for job seekers and employers. Through this contest, Indeed aims to provide a platform for women to exhibit and celebrate their coding skills. Gender disparity in technology jobs is an issue many companies in India are gearing to address. According to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2017, slow but steady progress on improving parity between the sexes came to a halt this year, with the global gender gap widening for the first time since the report was first published in 2006. According to a report[1] by Mckinsey, India has the potential to boost its GDP by increasing women’s participation in its labour force. However, the Women and IT Scorecard by NASSCOM suggests two prominent reasons for the disparity: the lopsided ratio of women opting to study STEM courses or choosing technology roles in the careers; and the lack of women with the necessary qualifications supplementing the efforts made by companies to create gender-neutral jobs that encourage the participation of women.

Commenting on what the participants can look forward to, Mr. Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India said, “Indeed has always been a strong proponent of gender parity in tech roles. Innovation is not gender specific and success is only possible when the skills and talent of everyone irrespective of gender is leveraged; this is precisely what we wish to establish through She Codes.”

Interestingly, international studies show that women increasingly prefer to opt for technology jobs that can help them address or find solutions to real problems faced by societies. At She Codes, women coders will have the opportunity to innovate and find solutions for one of the biggest problems faced by job seekers today: finding jobs that suit their skillset and match company requirements.

She Codes will be held from 9.00 am (IST) on 27 October to 9.00 am (IST) 29 October 2018. To register, visit https://shecodes.indeed.com/2018/register.