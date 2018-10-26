Give Your Home A Stunning Italian Makeover This Diwali With Studio Creo

~2BHK in 3.6 lac and 3BHK in 5.5 lac!~

Thinking of refurbishing your home this Diwali? Why not furnish it with elegant Italian designs. On the move to standout as accessible yet stylish design for your home this festive season, Studio Creo is offering a 2-BHK fully furnishing in under Rs 3.6 Lac. Imagine a home where every inch is crafted to meet your needs. Studio Creo is offering a unique and personal blend of furniture, lighting, flooring and home accessories this festive season at a very accessible cost.

Studio Creo was founded with an objective of creating a resource center for designing interiors using some of the best products from some of the most iconic Italian brands. With a minimalistic touch to her works of art & design, Parushni Aggarwal Gupta, Founder & Creative Director, Studio Creo brings together inspirational and eclectic collections in a visually stimulating environment. ‘At Studio Creo, we can help you design interiors that will truly be personal to your home. Simple functionality, considered the design and the latest innovation are the foundation of our philosophy. With our latest offering of a complete home makeover in under Rs 3.6 lac, we aim to make Italian furnishing accessible to all.’

The 3- storey studio in the heart of Delhi takes you through various accessible, easy to use, install in your personal space products, and enables you to experience the simplicity of design with exclusive designs, a one and first of its kind in India. There is a great collection of Italian brands recognized the world over such as Boffi, Calligaris, Tagina Tiles, Fantoni, Gruppo Door 2000, Ditre Italia, MAB Wardrobes, Salvatori, and Midj. Following the motto at Studio Creo is to simply connect with the people as it designs one’s perfect personal space.

