Automotive Cam Followers Market Analysis, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

26th October 2018 – A specific kind of roller or needle bearing that is specially prepared to abide by the cam lobe profiles is called a cam follower. It is known that the cam followers are available in wide variety of configurations. The most defining property is the process that the cam follower employs while mounting to its mating part. On the other hand, the stud style cam followers utilize a stud whereas the yoke style consists of a hole through the middle. It is also popularly known as a track follower. Cam followers are usually prepared from a wide range of materials entailing carbon steel, stainless steel, and urethane. The market will experience a significant upsurge in the next couple of years as most of the leading manufacturers engaged in the production of such components are giving more emphasis towards advancing modern technology and products with the assistance of improvements in material or manufacturing process.

It has been noted that the rising economic and regulatory pressure on OEMs to expand the production of fuel-efficient vehicles is pushing the auto producers to put in large sums of money in the research and development of products and components concerning engine management system. Prominent factors that are contributing in raising the share of the market include growing standard of living, rise in the disposable income and diminishing tax rates, especially in developing nations. All these mentioned are expected to have an optimistic impact on the sales of automotive cam followers. The factors that are acting as major obstacles in the growth of the market include recurring economic fluctuations and uncertainty. In addition, soaring cost of technology is also hampering the adoption of high cost products among end-users. It has been observed that currently the market is undergoing a major trend of investment in product development and it is estimated that the trend will go on continuing in the market in the near future. On the basis of product type, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into Flat cam follower, Roller cam follower, and Needle cam follower.

On the basis of material type, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Chromium Plated, and Others. On the basis of vehicle type, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles. On the basis of sales channel, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into OEM, and Aftermarket. On the basis of geography, Automotive Cam Followers Market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. As far as the geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently the dominating region and it is simultaneously accounting for the largest share in the market. It has been projected that the demand from the particular region will remain the highest until the next couple of years, the reason being high scale of vehicle production. The major contributors in Asia Pacific include countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.

On the contrary, Western Europe is also coming up as one of the promising regions, the reason being availability of key technology providers in the respective region. The key players operating in the Automotive Cam Followers Market include Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Inc., Federal-Mogul LLC, Carter Manufacturing Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., AB SKF, National Precision Bearing Group, THK CO., LTD., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, and Delphi Automotive LLP.

