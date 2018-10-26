A new Android Application published on Play store! ‘The Horror story’ for Ghost Story Readers.

SURAT, INDIA OCTOBER-25, 2018 GreenCom EbizzInfotech the outstanding IT organization of Surat has recently launched another Android application named “The Horror Story: 1K+ Haunted Scary Ghost Stories” for frightening stories lovers! This organization is noteworthy for creating outstanding applications in various app sections.

The recently developed application is for those individuals who love reading scary stories. This ‘Horror story: short scary stories App’ determine the best feature to all Android users of reading the short stories without using ‘Internet Connection’!

Some exciting features of the application:

1) This application is totally FREE!

2) More than ‘1000’ horrifying stories!

3) Users can “Bookmark” their most favorite stories happily.

4) “Quick Read” option for those who love to read stories quickly.

5) “Mark Read” to the stories which user has already read, so he can read the new story next time.

6) “Share” option available for users, so they can share stories with their loved ones.

7) Readers can basically ‘Increase (+) or Decrease (- )’ alphabets size of the story.

The story perusers can enjoy this application by picking the most frightful story in a night with furor and fun! Also, the creepy stories of this application can be used in the ‘Halloween Acts’ too.

Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech said that “We will surely get juvenile more attract with this application and invest more time reading the tales!”

While requesting future updates, he answered “We are focusing on different application categories like ‘Educational, Photography, Musical and many more’. There are a few applications which are line up, for instance, ‘Bhagavad Gita and My Stuff’ which will be released soon!”.