Precast Concrete Market Anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026

Precast Concrete Market

Precast concrete products are manufactured in a controlled factory environment under stipulated conditions. Precast concrete construction involves casting of concrete in a mold, curing it in a controlled condition, and transporting the product to the construction site, followed by installation of the product. Precast concrete products include load-bearing precast elements, foundation walls, reinforced concrete pipes, floor and roof slabs, architectural panels, sound-barrier walls, retaining walls, box culverts, utility boxes, modular housing, manholes, paving elements, grease and oil interceptors, precast tanks, septic tanks, bridges, piers, and tunnels. They offer various advantages over conventional construction techniques, such as reduction in lead time, quality control, aesthetics & value, accuracy, durability & strength, optimization, and low maintenance.

This report analyzes and forecasts the precast concrete market both at the global and regional levels. The forecast has been represented in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the period of 2016 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global precast concrete market and their projected impact on the market during the forecast period. It also highlights the business opportunities exhibited by the market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the value chain of the precast concrete market, which provides a comprehensive view of the global market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included in the study to help understand the competitive landscape of the precast concrete market. It further contains market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides a decisive view of the global precast concrete market by segmenting it in terms of process and application. These segments have been analyzed based on their present and future trends. Further, regional segmentation of the precast concrete market includes the current and projected demand for the product in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual processes and application segments of the market across regions.

The study includes profiles of the major companies operating in the global precast concrete market such as Bison Manufacturing Limited, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., China National Building Material Company Limited, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, CRH plc, Elematic Oyj, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Taisei Corporation, and Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG. They have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The report comprises indications regarding market position, offerings, R&D focus, top-line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook of these players.

