High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Growth Opportunities by Trends, Size, Share and Revenue Forecast to 2025

25th October, 2018- High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end users, and region. High voltage cable systems are the backbone of electrical energy supply. Technically sophisticated high voltage cable solutions are needed for both megacities and the expansion of the power supply. A cable includes a conductor and insulation, and is suitable for being run underground or underwater. High voltage cables of different types have a variety of applications in instruments, ignition systems, and AC and DC power transmission. Cable joints and terminals must be designed to control the high-voltage stress to prevent breakdown of the insulation. Frequently a high voltage cable will have a metallic shield layer over the insulation, connected to the ground and designed to level the dielectric stress on the insulation layer. High voltage cables may consist of any length, with relatively shorter cables used in apparatus, longer cables do run within buildings or as buried ones in an industrial plant or to distribute power, and the longest cables often run as submarine cables under ocean for power transmission.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of High Voltage Cables & Accessories in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

NEXANS

NKT CABLES

GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION

PRYSMIAN GROUP

FINOLEX CABLES

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

BRUGG KABEL AG

KERITE

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aerial Cable

Underground Cable

Submarine Cable

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil

Mining

Chemical

Wind

Other

Increasing growth of offshore wind farms, and projects for grid interconnections benefit the high voltage cable market. Whereas, complex planning and approval procedures delay projects, regulatory environment & funding constraints are the restraining factors of overall market. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is classified, by type into Overhead, Underground, Submarine. Underground cable systems are approved by many countries to reduce transmission losses and reduce outages by providing continuous power supply. The underground cables & accessories market is driven by the need for greater power to be supplied to urban areas, along with a rising resistance to overhead transmission lines near residential areas. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is classified, by product into overhead product (Conductors, Fittings & Fixtures), Underground & Submarine Products (XLPE Cables, MI Cables, Cable Joints, Cable Terminations).

XLPE also known as cross-linked polyethylene cables are the most commonly used cables in undergrounding systems. The cable has advanced technology significantly, which has allowed the use of XLPE cables over the fluid-filled cable technology. XLPE provides insulation to cables to make it endure the electric field under rated and transient operating conditions. XLPE cable was the biggest segment for the underground cable systems market in 2015. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is classified, by end users into Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining, Power Utilities, Chemical & Petrochemical and others), Renewable Energy (Wind, Hydropower, tidal, and others), and Infrastructure (Commercial, Residential). High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the High Voltage & Accessories Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. China is leading the regional high voltage cables and accessories market. The service providers and manufacturers are focusing as well as creating huge prospects in the service industry. Besides, private producers & service providers, governments, and manufacturers of cables & accessories are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop novel ones broadly for increasing the capacity of high voltage transmission and lessening the impact of high voltage transmission adjoining residential areas.

