Global IoT Security Market to reach a market size of $29.2 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global IoT Security Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global IoT Security market is expected to attain a market size of $29.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.
The anticipated growth is due to growing security concerns within critical infrastructure along with diversified applications of IoT. Additionally, the growth of social media and rising need to secure personal data are also fuelling the growth of market. The Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions are majorly incorporated into business verticals such as BFSI, telecommunication and IT, energy, oil and gas, public sector, education, healthcare, and retail.
In 2015, Network security dominated the Global Internet of Things ( IOT ) Security Market by Type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 1,705.0 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. However, Cloud Security would witness highest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Identity Access Management segment dominated the Global Internet of Things ( IOT ) Security Market by solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 985.7 million in 2015. However, Distributed Denial of Service Protection segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Based on the verticals, BFSI segment dominated the Global IOT Security market by industry, with market share of around 19%, in 2015. Others segment would witness highest CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. LAMEA would grow at a fastest CAGR of 34.2% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $2.2 billion, in 2015.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global IoT Security market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies and Infineon Technologies AG.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-iot-security-market/
Segmentation
Global IoT Security Market By Type
Network IoT Security
End Point IoT Security
Application IoT Security
Cloud IoT Security
Others
Global IoT Security Market By Solution Type
Identity & Access Management
Threat Intelligence
Encryption
Unified Threat Management
Data Loss Protection
Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
Distributed Denial of Service Protection
Network Forensics
Device Management
Others
Global IoT Security Market By Application Type
Building and Home Automation
Supply Chain Management
Customer Information Security
Manufacturing Process Management
Patient Information Management
Communication Technology Management
Telematics
Energy and Utilities Management
Wearable
Other
Global IoT Security Market By Vertical
BFSI
Retail Sector
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Transport
Government
Energy & Utilities
Telecom & IT
Others
Global IoT Security Market By Geography
North America IoT Security Market
US. IoT Security Market
Canada IoT Security Market
Mexico IoT Security Market
Rest of North America IoT Security Market
Europe IoT Security Market
Germany IoT Security Market
UK. IoT Security Market
France IoT Security Market
Russia IoT Security Market
Spain IoT Security Market
Italy IoT Security Market
Rest of Europe IoT Security Market
Asia-Pacific IoT Security Market
China IoT Security Market
Japan IoT Security Market
India IoT Security Market
South Korea IoT Security Market
Singapore IoT Security Market
Malaysia IoT Security Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific IoT Security Market
LAMEA IoT Security Market
Brazil IoT Security Market
Argentina IoT Security Market
UAE IoT Security Market
Saudi Arabia IoT Security Market
South Africa IoT Security Market
Nigeria IoT Security Market
Rest of LAMEA IoT Security Market
Companies Profiled
Symantec Corporation
IBM Corporation
FireEye, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Intel Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG
Cisco Systems, Inc.
