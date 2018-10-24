Runtime Application Self-Protection Market share, trend, analysis to 2023 explored in latest research

Market Highlights

The global runtime application self-protection market is growing at a rapid pace; mainly due to the rising security concerns and increasing number of DDOS attacks. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of runtime application self-protection is booming and expected to gain importance over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Runtime application self-protection (RASP) is a security technology that is specially designed to build into an application and can detect and then prevent real-time application attacks. It prevents attacks by self-protecting or reconfiguring automatically without human intervention in response to certain conditions. RASP basically embeds security into the running application where it resides on the server. It then intercepts all calls to the system to ensure the security.

RASP is a technology that runs on a server and boosts in when an application runs. It is designed to detect attacks on an application in real time. When an application begins to run, RASP can protect it from malicious input or behavior by analyzing both the app’s behavior and the context of that behavior. By using the app to continuously monitor its own behavior, attacks can be identified and mitigated immediately without human intervention.

RASP provides a detailed view into the actions of the system, such as insight into application configuration, logic, event flows, and data. This helps to improve security accuracy by detecting and preventing attacks. With self-protecting data, the data remains protected throughout, from the time the data is created to the time it is destroyed, and everything in between. The self-protecting data helps organizations meet some regulatory requirements. Furthermore, if the self-protected data is stolen, hackers cannot read or use the data.

Major Key Players

Veracode (U.S.),

Waratek (Ireland),

Cigital, Inc. (U.S.),

Wipro (India),

Optiv Inc (U.S),

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.),

WhiteHat Security (U.S.),

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (U.S.),

IMMUNIO (Canada),

Prevoty (U.S.),

Promon AS (Norway) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market is estimated to grow at 29% CAGR through the forecast period.

Key Findings

Prevoty, the leader in runtime application self-protection (RASP) recently announced its latest version of Prevoty RASP, including major breakthroughs making Prevoty the first and only completely autonomous solution for runtime application self-protection.

Avocado Systems, the Silicon Valley innovator of next-gen application security for data centers and clouds, introduced its new approach to deterministic Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP). Avocado’s vRASP solution protects runtime applications deterministically from existing and emerging threats and eliminates the many false-positives created by current solutions.

An advantage of RASP is it can secure a system once an attacker has penetrated perimeter defenses. It has insight into application logic, configuration, and data event flows. RASP can prevent attacks with high accuracy. It can distinguish between actual attacks and legitimate requests for information, which reduces false positives and allows network defenders to spend more of their time combating real problems and less time chasing digital security dead ends.

On the downside, application performance can take a hit when RASP is deployed, although how much of a hit is a source of debate between critics and advocates of the technology. The self-protecting process can slow down an app, as can the dynamic nature of RASP. If that latency becomes apparent to users, it will certainly generate grousing within an organization.

Segmentation

The market for global runtime application self-protection market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of the component, the segment is further segmented into solution and services. The solution segment consists of web applications, mobile applications, and others. The services segment consists of professional services and managed services. On basis of the deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-demand. On the basis of the organization size, the segment is further classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Runtime application self-protection market covers a wide area of application areas such as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and many more.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market for global runtime application self-protection market. The cybersecurity threats to the North American countries and heavy investment in making the application safe is driving the market of Runtime Application Self-Protection. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improved regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the runtime application self-protection market growth in Asia Pacific region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises, belonging to a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government and defense; and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments in runtime application self-protection solutions and services.

