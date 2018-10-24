Port-led development will lead to reduce in logistics cost, time and changes in products for Export and Import

Industrialization is a process of developing industries in the country, states or regions. It is one of the most important processes for the development of the country. It is the 3rd pillar of Sagarmala project for the development of ports-led development. In reducing domestic logistic coast ports play an important role and also helps in reducing logistics time and changes in products for export and export products.

Some locations has been selected for port-led industrialization which will help in reducing the logistics cost. 12 major industries have been selected for port-led industrialization under three categories which are energy, minerals and discrete manufacturing industries. The port-led industrialization program will be completed through Costal Economic Zone (CEZs),as CEZs is an important factor in the Sagarmala program which will led to port-led industrialization in India.