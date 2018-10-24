Nylon Yarn Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Nylon Yarn Market: Overview

A yarn can be produced from naturally by medium of plants, insects, and animals or synthesized artificially. It is a continuous assembly of fibers and signifies a core ingredient in the textile industry. Yarns can be characterized based on physical structure and performance. Synthetic yarns are widely used for commercial purposes owing to their high tenacity and resilient characteristics. Nylon yarn is a synthetic material yarn that resembles the appearance and texture of various natural fibers. Nylon yarns are strong, flexible, and generally cheaper than natural fiber yarns. Nylon is transformed into monofilament, multifilament, or microfilament yarns. These yarns possess high stretch recovery, excellent impact strength, good thermal conduction, high temperature resistant, high chemical resistance, and high durable properties. Nylon yarns are used for various applications; in terms of value, lower range nylon yarns are used in the manufacture of garments, while higher end nylon yarns are employed in industrial applications.

Global Nylon Yarn Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global nylon yarn market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for these yarns in the textile industry. Nylon yarns are used in industrial brushes, as they provide good fatigue and abrasion resistance. These yarns are used in zip fasteners because of their abrasion resistance and low coefficient of friction. Increase in utilization of nylon yarns in the manufacturing industry owing to their exceptional properties is anticipated to drive the global nylon yarn market. Nylon yarns are non-toxic and non-allergenic and are extremely resistant to mold, bacteria, and insects. Rise in demand for nylon yarns in the medical industry is anticipated to boost the global nylon yarn market. Advancement in material and chemical properties of nylon yarn in order to make it multifunctional is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global nylon yarn market during the forecast period.

Global Nylon Yarn Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the nylon yarn market can be segmented into nylon 6, nylon 66, and others. The nylon 66 segment held key share of the global nylon yarn market in 2017. Nylon 66 exhibits higher wear & tear resistance, feather-light property, and extreme dimensional stability. Thus, they are used in versatile applications such as clothing, furnishings, or industrial fabrics.

Get PDF Sample of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47172

In terms of grade, the nylon yarn market can be divided into FDY (full drawn yarn), DTY (drawn textured yarn), POY (partially oriented yarn), nylon chips, and others. FDY, DTY, POY, and nylon chips are techniques used to produce nylon yarns. POY is used for air-texturizing/ draw texturizing applications, while FOY is employed for twisting and weaving applications.

Based on application, the nylon yarn market can be segregated into sportswear and sports equipment, hosiery and apparels, medical textile, industrial applications, and others. Hosiery and apparels accounted for major share of the global nylon yarn market in 2017. Nylon yarns are primarily employed in the manufacture of fishing nets, fishing ropes, fishing tugs, sport nets, gutting for sport rackets, industrial filter cloth, tarpaulin cloth, conveyer cloth, bristles for shaving brush & tooth brush, industrial brushes, clothing stiffeners, wigs, surgical sutures, zip fasteners, sewing thread, ropes & twins, etc.

Global Nylon Yarn Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the nylon yarn market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific constitutes substantial share of the global nylon yarn market due to the easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices in the region. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China and India is projected to propel the demand for nylon yarns in the near future. North America and Europe are prominent consumers of nylon yarns.

Global Nylon Yarn Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global nylon yarn market include Fulgar SpA, KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., JCT Limited, Zimmer AG, SRF, SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD, Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp, Century Enka, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and W. Barnet GmbH & Co.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Download TOC@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47172

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Source :- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nylon-yarn-market.html