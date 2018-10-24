Neck and Shoulder Pain Causes

Neck and shoulder pain can be the result of a myriad conditions such as degenerative disease, injury or bone and joint abnormalities.

Causes of Shoulder Pain

The shoulder is one of the largest bone joints in the body with a complex design.

The shoulder is a ball-and-socket type joint where the head of the upper arm bone (humerus) fits into the shoulder blade (scapula). There are several other bones around these two bones, such as the clavicle (collar bone), cartilage, ligaments, tendons and muscles. Things that can go wrong with any one of these structures and cause pain. The most common structure in the shoulder that can be at the root of chronic pain is the rotator cuff.

Rotator Cuff

The rotator cuff is a group of tendons, around the shoulder joint, that assist in motion. A rotator cuff tear can cause tremendous amount of pain in the shoulder.

Bursa

A bursa is a fluid-filled sac that serves as a cushion between a bone and the surrounding soft tissue. The fluid within the bursa sac prevents the bones from scraping against one another. Inflammation in a bursa or bursitis can also lead to shoulder pain.

Labrum

The labrum is a cuff of cartilage in the scapula that loosely holds the head of the humerus and allows the range of motion. A labrum tear can be caused due to an injury, while playing a sport, or age-related wear-and-tear.

Causes of Neck Pain

The neck or the upper spine is made up of seven smaller vertebrae. The neck also includes various muscles and tendons that allow movement and provide support.

Neck Strain

Neck strains are associated with muscles and tendons. A neck can become strained due to poor posture and osteoarthritis.

Neck Sprain

Neck sprains are the result of injuries in the non-moving parts of the neck like cartilage.

If you have persistent neck pain accompanied by numbness and weakness in your shoulders or hands, you should immediately seek medical attention. This may indicate a more serious condition than a simple sprain or strain.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis involves wear and tear of the joints, causing a breakdown in cartilage. Motion is negatively affected by osteoarthritis, which is the most common symptom of the disease.

Bone spurs may form in the joints, and this can cause bone to scrape against bone. This scraping can cause loss of cartilage, which causes friction between the bones, resulting in pain.

