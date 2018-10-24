Electric AC Motors Market Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​An electric AC motor is driven with the help of alternating current (AC). The electric AC motor comprises two parts i.e. a stator located outside and a rotor located inside. An outside stator has the coils that produce the rotating magnetic field. There are various types of electric AC motors such as synchronous AC motors, and induction or asynchronous AC motors. In case of synchronous motors, the rotor moves precisely along with the speed of a rotating magnetic field. However, in an induction or asynchronous motor, the rotor moves at a speed lower than the magnetic field. Generally, the speed of the rotor in a motor depends on the AC supply frequency and the number of coils. However, the load on the motor plays a vital role in deciding the speed of a rotor. The greater the load, the greater the difference between the rotor’s actual speed and rotating magnetic field’s speed. Speed of the electric AC motor can be controlled with the help of a controller or a variable-frequency drive. AC controller is the device that controls the electric AC motor’s speed. The power received by the electric AC motor is converted by the AC controller into a required frequency.

The rise in infrastructural development across the globe, growing automation in various industrial processes, and low maintenance cost is expected to drive the electric AC motors market. It is used in a number of domestic as well as industrial applications due to various advantages such as low manufacturing cost, durability, and more. Electric AC motors are mainly used in kitchen appliances, water pumps, air conditioners, and fans. Furthermore, it is used in industrial machinery such as compressors and boiler pumps. Electric AC motors are highly flexible and efficient, which allows them to match the demand of a connected load for many electrical applications. Due to the constant high rotary speed, it is useful in various applications such as commercial drill machines, high-power engineering, trimmers and dryers, and vacuum cleaners.

Increasing fuel prices and manufacturing defects that may result in early motor failure is likely to hamper the growth of the electric AC motor market. However, due to the inappropriate applications most of the motor fails. Choosing the correct electric AC motor type could avoid the repeated failure of the motor. With the use of modern technology and industrial automation to manufacture electric AC motors, the general manufacturing defects in these motors are expected to come down in the near future.

The electric AC motors market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and regions. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into synchronous AC motor and asynchronous AC motor. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into motor vehicles, household appliances, industrial machinery, HVAC equipment and others.

Geographically, the electric AC motors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead due to technological advancements and presence of well-established players in the electric AC motor domain across countries such as the U.S. and Canada and due to the presence of major established players from the electric heat tracing domain across the region. However, continuous industrialization and manufacturing plants across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the electric AC motors market at a significant pace.

Some of the key players in the electric AC motors market are Johnson Electric, Baldor Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Franklin Electric, ASMO CO.LTD., AMETEK.Inc, Mordor Intelligence, ABB Limited, Control Technique, Kirloskar Electric Company, and more.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.