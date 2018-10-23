Prabhas treats fans with breathtaking glimpses of ‘Saaho’

On the morning of 23rd October which happens to be our onscreen Baahubali, Bollywood Trending, Prabhas’ birthday, the hotshot took to Facebook and discharged an exceptional video giving a sneak look into his next first-class film, Saaho.

When the video was put out, his fans crosswise over India and even abroad ran totally crazy with it as they had been holding up to see a more significant amount of their most loved hotshot.

It has turned into a convention for his fans to get some substance from Prabhas’ next on his birthday. There was massive expectation earlier and they got down to business with the video after it was discharged.

Saaho, a significant spending film, or, in other words, shot in 3 dialects, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, is Prabhas’ next film after the record-breaking and history-making Baahubali: The Decision, which gathered over a humongous 1500 cr over the globe.

The mystery of Saaho, Bollywood Updates, which was discharged considerably before wound up gigantic and as far back as at that point, Prabhas' fans have been asking for more substance from the film.