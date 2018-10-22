Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Process And Tools

Before the implementation of search engine optimization, we should know how search engines operate. To put this into context, we can consider our own internet search manner – how we search on internet. Whenever we want to find information about something, our first step is to utilize a search engine because it is the easiest and fastest way to get that information. When the search results are shown, we are more likely to inspect the links on the first page of search results because these links are closely connected to what we are looking for and allow us to find easily what we are looking for.

There are three types of SEO implementation methods:

1. Organic SEO: It is used to get a natural listing on organic results pages. Some methods used for organic optimisation consist of keyword research, getting backlinks to site or webpage to improve link popularity and writing content that is relevant for human readers.

2. White Hat SEO: In SEO terms, White hat SEO means use of methods that emphasis on human audience rather than search engines and completely obey search engine rules and policies. For instance a site which is SEO optimised, yet emphasis on relevancy and natural organic ranking is judged to be optimised by white hat search engine optimisation practices. Examples of white hat SEO method consist of keyword analysis, link building process to improve link popularity and writing unique and fresh content for human readers. White hat search engine optimisation mostly used by those who plan to make long-standing investment on their site. This is also called ethical search engine optimisation.

3. Aggressive SEO: Aggressive search engine optimisation means use of aggressive SEO methods that emphasis only on search engines and not a human audience. This technique usually does not follow search engine rules. Examples of Aggressive search engine optimisation method consist of keyword stuffing, invisible text and bridge pages or doorway pages. Aggressive search engine optimisation mostly used by those who are focusing on immediate profits from their site or webpages. Using Aggressive search engine optimisation techniques can ban your site from search engine listings. Aggressive search engine optimisation is also called unethical search engine optimisation or spamdexing.

SEO process first started by webmasters in 1994. At first, web experts required to submit the webpage address (URL), to various search engines. The URL would then “crawled” by “spiders” to take out links to other webpages from that webpage and this process would index that webpage with returned data. This process consist of downloading and keeping the webpage by search engine spiders on their servers, Then another program which is called “indexer” grabs various details about that webpage – how many words that webpage has and the location of these words, all the links that webpage has, Which afterwards positioned into scheduler to crawl them at a current date.

Site owners began to see their website getting high rankings in search results and getting visitors. This brought a great opportunity for SEO practitioners.

Then in 1998, “Google” launched the “page rank”. Page rank shows link quality and quantity a site or webpage has.

In the year 2000, more people started using internet and this increased the value and demand of SEO. Many online marketers began to see the impact of a good rank on selected keywords online. In the same year, “Google” launched “AdWords”, a pay per click & pay per impression advertising model for businesses, So that they can appear on top of the search results page. This advertising model made “Google” the king of advertising business on the web.

In 2002, Due to high demand, SEO became good source of income for SEO expert people. They started selling links to improve page rank of their clients site or a webpage.

By the year 2005, “Google” applied “no follow” attribute for web links to fight spam, mainly through blog comments. People rapidly noticed that an effective way to get many inbound links pointing towards a site or a webpage was exactly to place the links in the comments. By the year 2008, “Google” declared that “no follow” web links would no more pass on link juice to the site or webpage it is pointing to.

Also, “Google Analytics” was launched, which granted webmasters to gain access to whole data, offering deep understanding or insights on how and from where visitors arrived at your site or webpage, how much time did they spend on it and how many webpages they visited.

In 2010, social bookmarking became main ranking factor. It was considered that more the web link is shared, more visitors it receives and more visitors recommended it, means it shows quality and useful content.

From year 2011 to 2013, big updates have changed many rules in SEO process. At first, Panda update: It stopped sites or webpages with low quality content to get good rankings. Secondly, Penguin update: This reduced the importance of quantity of web links in the algorithm. These two recent major updates revived content marketing and writing high quality and fresh content.

