Present Scenario and Growth Prospects of Global Data Center Security Market Over The Period 2018 – 2023

Market Highlights:

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global data center security market has been projected to reach USD 15 billion. The market is anticipated to showcase a staggering growth rate of 13 % over the assessment period (2017-2023) owing to the growing emergence of cloud-based technologies. Data center security focuses to make business data less accessible to hackers who are seeking for unauthorized access to data. Data center security finds its application in various industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications.

Data center refers to repositories of business data, requiring a dedicated security effort in order to prevent them from different threat and attacks. Data center security aims to make the business data less accessible to hackers or anyone who is seeking unauthorized access for the same. The data center security solutions are also expected to be flexible, effective and easy to manage. Technology giants such as Hewlett Packard, International Business Machines Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Honeywell International Inc., McAfee, Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation are some of the major players in the data center security market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4785

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard (U.S.),

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.),

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

McAfee, Inc. (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan),

Tyco International (Ireland),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Data Center Security Market is projected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023

Industry News

WISeKey International Holding Ltd., a leading IoT and cybersecurity company has announced the expansion of its data center business with Datrium which a US based company in the converged storage market is. WISeKey has been offering both international and local companies with cloud hosting solutions and data center colocation, thus developing a trust for delivering innovative technologies and secure data center solutions.

Future Constraints and Drivers Impacting the Market Growth

The growing popularity of online shopping platforms and e-commerce industry along with the growing demand for mobile applications are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of data center security market globally. Increasing adoption of data center solutions and growing awareness regarding data security is also boosting the market growth during the assessment period. Also, the presence of technology giants like Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fortinet Inc., McAfee Inc., and others are expected to spur the market growth.

With the increasing acceptance of virtualization, cloud services, and big data, the demand for reliable and secure data storage has grown. Besides, with an increasing volume of critical data and confidential information, the importance of protecting the information has risen which further leads to the growth of the data security market.

Segmentation:

The market has been segmented into services and solution on the basis of component. The solution segment has been further classified into physical security solution and logical security solution. The physical security solution has been segmented into facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack level security. The facility security sub-segment is predicted to grow at the highest rate due to the growing demand for data centers across several industries. Moreover, implementation of big data analytics, cloud-based services, and IoT are the major factors fuelling the market growth.

The market has been segmented into large data center, mid-sized data center, and enterprise data center based on data center type. Among these, the large data center type is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the growing adoption of security solutions in large enterprises. Mid-sized data center type is also anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the assessment period.

The market has been further segmented into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government and defense, media and entertainment, and healthcare based on vertical. Among these, IT and telecommunication segment holds the largest market share, owing to the growing awareness about sophistication of attacks, emergence of new threats, and next-generation technology.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-security-market-4785

North America Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

While North America has been accounted for the largest market share, the Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the assessment period. The North American market growth can be attributed to growing adoption of mobile devices with NFC service enabled along with technological advancements across industry verticals.

Canada and U.S. are expected to dominate the North American market owing to technological advancements and increasing demand for data center security solutions. Also, with the implementation of cloud-based technology is another factor spurring the growth of the market globally.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

System Integrators

Consulting Services providers

Government Bodies

Hospitality Sector

Telecom Operators

IT Services Provides

Cloud Services Providers

Data Center Vendors

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Data Center Security Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

For More Information Browse Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/data-center-security-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Data Center Security market segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Data Center Security Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Data Center Security Market