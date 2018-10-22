Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2022

Global Location Analytics Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Services (Geocoding, Reporting, Mapping), By Deployment (On-premises, Hosted), By End-users (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunications) – Forecast 2022

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Location Analytics Market has been valued at USD 25 billion by 2022 growing with 19% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2022. Location analytics is used by the retail sector to know the historical spending habits from different geographical locations in order to increase their sales and productivity. It is also used by the government to detect as well as prevent disaster.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2759

The usage of spatial data, increasing usage of various analytics tool and increasing need for customer satisfaction are the factors contributing to the growth of the overall markets. Whereas, issues relating to security is hampering the growth of the market. Various manufacturers are investing to find solutions, for instance, Esri Maps for IBM Cognos deliver maps and geographic information to the environment.

The key players in the global Location Analytics Market include TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Galigeo (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, software, deployment, end-users and region.

Component-

• Software

• Service

Deployment

•On-premises

• Hosted

Software

• Geocoding

• Reverse Geocoding

• Thematic Mapping

• Reporting

• Data Integration

• Spatial analysis

• Others

End-users

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government

• Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Government

• Others

Region-

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Out of these end-users, retail segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing number of internet users, increasing consumer preference for smartphone and high growth in the number of tech savvy consumers.

Out of these software, geocoding accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing number of educational institutes, hotels among others is helping location analytics to make proper decisions.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/location-analytics-market-2759

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements, growing number of application developers and rapid digital transformation.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022. Countries such as China, Korea contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. The reason attributed are improved broadband infrastructure and usage of sensors.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY SOFTWARE

TABLE 3 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 4 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 5 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY SOFTWARE (%)

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL LOCATION ANALYTICSMARKET, BY END-USERS (%)

Continued……

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com