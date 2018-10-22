Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 2.4% by 2024

Hospital linen supply and management services refers to the professional services that maintain the linen supply of the hospitals and healthcare institutions to ensure the optimum supply and hygiene of the linen material provided to the patients. Globally, increasing demand for the hygienic and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure coupled with increased government participation in increasing quality healthcare standards in the respective nations are the major growth drivers.

The global rise in proportionate old age population in major economies and declining birth rate and consequent rise in outsourcing of hospital linen services by major hospital chains is expected to fuel the growth of the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the coming future. The companies operating in the market also provide laundry services apart from linen supply and other outsourced value added services to remain competitive and increase its market share.

However, the market is restrained by rise in cost of raw materials and pricing pressure, particularly in the production of linen materials of excellent quality. The market is expected to expand at CAGR of 2.4%, from US$7.6 Billion in 2016 to US$9.2 billion by 2024.

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Bed Sheets/Pillowcases

Blankets

Patient Repositioner

Bed Pads/Under Pads

Bathing /Cleansing Accessories

Others

By Material:

Woven

Non-Woven

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other Healthcare facilities

Product Insights

Hospital bed sheets and pillow covers held the largest market share in 2016, owing to increasing number of hospitals beds and robust hygiene policies by healthcare institutions. Hospital bed sheets are of different types such as bariatric sheets, hyperbaric sheets, mortuary sheets, flat sheets, and birth sheets. On the basis of bed size they are categorized as single and double bed sheets. Companies also offer bed sheets with shrink resistant and easily washable features.

The bathing and cleaning accessories segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene.

Material Insights

On the basis of material, the market is segregated into woven and non-woven. Woven material garnered largest share in the market and non woven material is anticipated to witness highest growth rate due to increasing research and development in producing good quality linen materials.Non woven materials are made up from long fiber and staple fiber, which is bonded by heat, solvent, chemical and mechanical treatment.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the hospital linen supply and management services market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the market and are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the forecast period, owing to rising number of hospital beds in the public and private settings.

Clinics and other healthcare facilities are also expected to witness significant growth due to surge in population catered through these facilities. Moreover, number of healthcare settings is collaborating with third parties to capitalize on growing demand of linen supply, hence driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Scenario

Key market players include Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Swisslog Holding AG;E-town Laundry Company; ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.; Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.; Angelica Corporation; Tetsudo Linen Service; Celtic Linen; and AmeriPride Services Inc.

The companies operating in the hospital linen supply and management services market are adopting merger, acquisitions and geographic expansion to broaden its portfolio of offerings. In this regard, in January, 2018, Aramark completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services Inc. for approximately US$1 billion. AmeriPride is a uniform and linen rental company with business in the U.S and Canada, catering to 500,000 customers. The landmark event is expected to bolster the strong position of Aramark in in the U.S and Canada.

Earlier, in June 2017, Angelica Corporation, completed the sale of its subsidiaries to the U S based investment firm KKR& Co. L.P. The investment was aimed to strengthen business, with Angelica name catering more than 3,800 clinics, hospitals and long term care facilities. The development expected to manage Angelica’s finances and operations to increase its customer base.

