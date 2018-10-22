Announcing the new Palawan beauty pageant, Miss Palawan 2018!

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, PALAWAN, October 23, 2018 — Miss Palawan 2018 is a presentation of Miss Palawan Charities, Incorporated is an organization founded by Mr. Bong Villanueva. The Pageant Miss Palawan is the catalyst to pursue the organization’s mission of spreading kindness across the province of Palawan. The fund-raising activities are primarily focused to benefit street children, indigents of the Province, environmental protection and ecotourism.

Apart from aiming to produce the best of Palawan’s beauties to represent for various national and international competitions, Miss Palawan Charities Incorporated would like to network with key organizations ang local government units in buiding a brighter future for the marginalized communities of the province.

The pageant will highlight and bring to light accomplishments made by women. These accomplishments will focus on education, intelligence, leadership, independence, commitment to humanity, preserving nature’s wonders in the province, and a desire for peace throughout the globe. The Miss Palawan Charities, Incorporated team believes this is what true beauty personifies. The Pageant focus for its contestants is to enhance the inner and outer beauty of Modern Women while they gain self-confidence and passion within themselves.

The pageant month will be filled with glamour and intellectual life. Finalists will be physically and mentally groomed, and trained. They will spread awareness via advocacy, be challenged with high fashion photo shoots, runway shows, speeches and activities on women empowerment.

On the 9th of December 2018, Miss Palawan 2018, will showcase finalists from around the province, as the pageant crowns its first ever “Miss Palawan.” The contestants will display their talent and themselves at the “Grand Finale” at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum, with special guests, Katrhyn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. The finalists will be announced at www.misspalawan.org’s website after rigourous screening process. These event will take place in Puerto Princesa. MISS PALAWAN 2018! THE PRESTIGE!

CONTACT

Miss Palawan Secretariat

Puerto Princesa City

PALAWAN

info@misspalawan.org