4 Reasons To Definitely Buy A Tens Machine

Do you know what exactly is 'Ten Machine'?

‘TEN’ stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) is a method of pain relief involving the use of a mild electrical current. A TENS machine is a small, battery-operated device that has leads connected to sticky pads called electrodes. Coming to what we want to offer you is: MEDVIVE Rechargeable FDA Cleared Tens Unit.

4 main reasons:

1. Nerve Retraining

Nerve damage can often lead to pain or loss in movement. When the nerves are not able to receive or send signals correctly, pain or difficulty to move will follow. By using a machine, you can retrain your nerves to work properly. The electric impulse will trigger a user’s muscle retraining the brain and nerve patterns. This impulse is often enough to let the nerve follow the correct path to the muscle.

2. Easy to Use

LARGE ANIMATED LCD SCREEN WITH BACKLIGHT – The animated icons on the LCD screen is easy to understand. The backlight makes it easy to read at night or in the dark. INSTRUCTIONS MANUAL – Clear product instructions, making the device quick and easy to set up.

3. Great and Affordable Pain Relief

So may be gone are the days, where you had to stick on medicines and ointment; now you can just get your hands on this amazing product serving you with easy and affordable pain.

Clinically-proven, natural and effective device for easing pain without requiring the user to take medicine for problem areas such as the back, joints, neck, knees, shoulders, ankles, legs, wrists, and elbows.

4. Massage Benefits

These units will follow a different pulse pattern to provide a massage to the user. For instance, the intensity levels may rise, lower and rise even higher to massage the muscle internally. Even standard units now come with programmable settings that allow users to essentially massage themselves with a unit.

So are you ready to get some massage on your painful areas and feel free?

