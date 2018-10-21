TP-Link TL-MR6400 4G LTE Modem Router Review

TP-link TL-MR6400(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-tl-mr6400-300mbps-wireless-n-4g-lte-router.html) is a powerful wireless broadband wireless router. Simply insert a 4G/LTE SIM card and the built-in modem connects to the internet wirelessly through fast-moving mobile broadband. Thanks to wide range and speed of 300 Mbps via WiFi, you can enjoy 4G/LTE internet access throughout your home or office – perfect for those in locations where 4G/LTE speeds are faster than regular ADSL or broadband via cable. The TP-link TL-MR6400 router delivers even streaming HD videos and fast transfer of files.

150 Mbps 4G/LTE mobile broadband

With the 4G wireless broadband router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), you can enjoy download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and allow you to share your network on multiple WiFi devices. This allows you to enjoy streaming HD movies and experiencing quick-speed file transfer on multiple devices simultaneously.

Up to 300 Mbps

The TP-link LTE router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/tp-link.html) delivers 300 Mbps WiFi connections – it allows you to stream movies and transfers files at super fast speed. The integrated antennas also ensure that you get stable wireless connection and coverage.

Easy to Setup and use

The TL-MR6400 WiFi router is easy to use. With an integrated 4G LTE modem(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-usb-modem.html) and built-in SIM card slot, the connection to the wireless network is easy. Simply plug in a SIM card and turn on the router and you have a fast, stable and reliable WiFi network.

As a versatile LTE modem that lets you connect your home appliances wirelessly or wirelessly to your network, TP-Link TL-MR6400 modem is designed to guarantee a constant internet connection. Works with all the SIM cards of all operators in Europe and Aisa, two antennas are included, which can also be changed more efficiently if needed. Below are the general specifications of TP-Link TL-MR6400 for review:

TP-link TL-MR6400 Specifications and Features:

* 4G LTE maximum download speed of 150 Mbit/s

* 4G LTE maximum upload speeds up to 50 Mbit/s

* 4G: FDD-LTE Cat4 (800/900/1800/2100 / 2600MHz)

* TDD-LTE (2300 / 2600MHz)

* 3G: DC-HSPA+ / HSPA+ / HSPA / UMTS (900 / 2100MHz)

* 2G: EDGE / GPRS / GSM (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz)

* WiFi up to 300 Mbps at 2.4 GHz

* Fully compatible with 802.11b/g/n standards.

* Two external antennas for reception and two internal WiFi networks. External antennas can be * replaced with more powerful antennas with SMA connection(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-lte-outdoor-antenna-2-x-sma-connectors.html).

* Ethernet WAN – One LAN port can be used as a WAN port, allowing the device to work as a wireless router.

* The Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) feature enables wireless network encryption and devices to be connected at the touch of a button.

* DynDNS, NO-IP support

* The DoS / SPI firewall protects the network.

* The Quality of Service provides more bandwidth for speed-demanding activities such as games, VoIP calls, and videos.

* IPv6 Support: IPv6 is a new network capability that will replace the IPv4 protocol used by all devices in the future.

* Networking IPv6 support, therefore, enables the device to work with future technology.

* VPN Support: IPSec Pass-Through, PPTP Pass-Through, L2TP Pass-Through

* Operating system idle – management with a web browser

* A separate power switch as well as a button from which the wireless network can be closed and started.

* Interfaces: LAN x 3 RJ-45 10/100, LAN/WAN x 1 RJ-45 10/100, Mini-SIM (normal size)

* Sales Package Contents: TL-MR6400 Modem, AC Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, 2 Antenna (SMA), Micro-SIM to Mini-SIM Adapter, Nano-SIM to Mini-SIM Adapter

File download for TP-Link MR6400 4G Router:

TP-Link-TL-MR6400(EU)_V2_Datasheet

TP-Link-TL-MR6400(EU)_V2_Quick_Installation_Guide

TP-Link TL-MR6400 User Manual

