Recover from a Data Loss Incident with Active@ UNERASER

Active@ UNERASER presents your last line of defense against data loss, yet it’s also a highly effective one that can help you out even in the worst-case scenario. Emptied the recycle bin or formatted a partition or storage device only to realize too late? Active@ UNERASER has you covered with its cutting-edge technology that exploits the opportunity you have until the original files are gone for good due to being overwritten. Sporting a user-friendly interface and a lightning-fast search function, it offers support for hundreds of different file signatures so that you can easily find and get back what you’ve lost. Furthermore, because it works in its own self-contained operating environment, there’s less risk of further modification to the affected storage device, which may otherwise overwrite the original data, thereby making it unrecoverable.

What’s New in Version 12.0?

Developers LSoft Technologies are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to improve their data-recovery software to give you the best chances possible to recover your data intact and easily too. To that end, the new edition of Active@ UNERASER ships with many fixes and improvements. Among these are more predefined file signatures, such as VHDX and MDF, though in the unlikely event you can’t find the file type you need, you can always add your own. Improvements have also been made to support for the JFX and XFS file systems, the handling of virtual disk arrays, damaged drives and Windows Storage Spaces partitions and the template-creation procedure for custom file signatures. The Professional and Ultimate packages also come with the latest versions of Active@ Boot Disk.

