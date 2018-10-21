iNextrix Announced Successful Participation in GITEX 2018

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT company based in India. The company had participated as one of the exhibitors in the most popular Dubai based trade show GITEX Technology Week 2018. This 5 day long trade show has finished on 18th Oct, 2018 and various companies have started sharing their views. The spokesperson of the company has announced that their participation as an exhibitor was successful.

As per the shared details, the company has received overwhelming response from the GITEX visitors for their products and services. As per the shared details, their all offerings were in demand during the GITEX Technology Week 2018. However, some of them were becoming really popular.

Call Center Solution

The company has a single tenant and multi tenant call center solutions and the GITEX booth visitors really loved the features of this product. The multi tenant conferencing solution was appreciated the most and the delegates shown interest in taking the discussion to the next level.

Conferencing Solution

The company has one of the most advanced audio conferencing solutions in the industry and the booth visitors at GITEX 2018 were inquiring about it. As this conferencing solution is filled with all features that can fit in for any organization and the company will also add the video conferencing feature soon the GITEX visitors shown keen interest in exploring more details about it.

White label Mobile SIP Dialer

The company offers a mobile app with the branding elements of the company. This app can be used for audio and video call, chat and also offers other types of features. Also, it is provisioned with some great features to benefit the VoIP service providers and companies. Thus, the GITEX technology week visitors had shown deep interest in getting this powerful white label mobile SIP dialer.

Call Accounting System

The stand visitors of iNextrix at GITEX Technology Week really liked the call accounting system. The reason is this comprehensive solution provides complete control on telecom resources of the company. Moreover, it provides a way to enforce the fair telecom usage policy in the company. Furthermore, it helps in identifying the suspicious and fraud calls.

Broadcasting solution

The GITEX delegates also liked the broadcasting system showcased by the company representatives. The company has a user friendly audio, fax and SMS broadcasting solution, which can be used by any company for lead generation and nurturing campaigns.

Along with the above mentioned solutions, the GITEX visitors also had shown interest in below mentioned solution at certain extent:

• Live call monitoring

• High availability solution

• DID numbering solution

As per the shared details, the stand visitors at GITEX also shared their needs for custom software and mobile application and the company representatives offered them software and mobile app development services. More than 87% of booth visitors have booked the demo and next call for detailed discussion.

Along with the GITEX Technology Week visitors, the company representatives also welcomed exhibitors and the professionals that had scheduled meetings. The company representatives met the existing customers as well. They had fruitful conversations with everyone and new business opportunities are knocking doors of the company.

The company representatives had gifted momentums to the existing clients. As per the shared details, the ex employees of the company also visited the booth of iNextrix to encourage the team, which was heart-touching experience of the team at GITEX. Along with all these, the company also joined hands with some big names and made some reliable channel partners. Overall the participation of iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd was worth.

The company directors shared their last notes before leaving the GITEX on the end date, “It was an amazing experience and we definitely had a great response and the real work starts now. We are definitely happy with the overall experience and the success we have achieved. We are thankful to our booth representatives as well as our team in India that put their heart and soul to give us the much required back support. This is the team work which made it such a big success. Thank You.”

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India based IT company that caters customers in VoIP, web and mobile app arenas with main focus in the VoIP products and services. The company has made its mark in the industry in the past 8+ years with innovative solutions and services. To know more about the company, please visit https://inextrix.com/