Printing Inks Market Estimated to Record Highest US$ 27,500 Million through by 2025

Printing inks are employed in thin films on a lot of substrates, for example, paperboard, paper, metallic foil and metal sheets, moulded plastic articles and plastic films, glass and textiles. It may be intended to have communicative, protective, or decorative functions. In several cases, mixtures of these functions are achieved.

It is a form of an ink which dries quickly, flows smoothly as well as consistency to hold adequate color to arrive at legibly printed matters utilized to transfer printing surface. The various functionalities of the ink include effective printability by an applied process, visual characteristics, drying in set conditions, resistance properties by means of the end user requirements and adhesion to the given substrate.

According to a latest market studied published by Research Report Insights (RRI) on the global market for printing inks is expected to account for a market value of close to US$ 18,000 Million during the year 2017 as well as is likely to reach a market value of around US$ 27,500 Million through the end of the predicted year 2025. The overall market is expected to exhibit a 5.5% CAGR all through the calculated period. However, in volume terms, the worldwide market is anticipated to record a 4.7% CAGR all through the estimated period.

The factors might be affecting glossiness of the ink are particle shape and size, nature of the colourant, surface characteristics, quantity and nature of resins, nature of solvent and degree of dispersion. However, the factors affecting the drying characteristics are oxidation drying, absorption drying, radiation stimulated absorption and drying and oxidation drying combined. The basis of the formulation can be oil based, water based, solvent based and others.

There are various types of printing ink, such as letterpress inks, flexographic inks, lithographic inks, digital inks, gravure inks and others. These varied varieties are applicable in publications, commercial printing, label printing along with others. Printing inks employed in printing applications comprise of pigments of the demanded color moreover are blended with varnishes and oil. A number of pigments are employed so as to develop new color blends furthermore such forms of inks are employed in diverse applications.

Some instances of printing ink application are reading a magazine or a book a newspaper which may possibly be executed exclusively all the way through printing ink, as a result of printing ink, the brand name in addition to the content of a packet may possibly be displayed and knowledge of a product to the people is brought all through the printing ink. Printing is not only used in publishing print products for example magazines, newspapers and books but also in the packaging of e-commerce products.

This report profiles some of the key players operating in the global printing inks market such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Inks SC Holdings Co., Ltd, Sakata INX, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Huber Group, T&K TOKA CO., LTD., ALTANA AG, TOKYO PRINTING INK MFG Co Ltd, Wikoff Color Corporation, Royal Dutch Printing Inks Factories Van Son and Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg.Co.,Ltd.

