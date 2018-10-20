Global Depression Drug Market is forecasted to reach $18 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2016 to 2024. Depression has occurred as one of the most common yet serious mental disorders among people globally. Depression is caused by amalgamation of genetics, biological, environment and psychological factors.

According to WHO published in 2016, about 350 million people have been affected and depression can lead to suicide. Over 800000 people die due to suicide every year, making it the second leading cause of death in 15-29 year olds.

Depression is more common in women than men. Depression drugs mechanism includes fixing the chemical imbalance, especially, lack of serotonin in the brain. Even though effective treatments are available, many individuals with depression do not have access to treatment or do not take treatment, mainly due to absence of information and social stigma.

Increasing geriatric population, rising knowledge regarding depression among people and growing number of generic drug market are likely to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, support from government organizations could also support the growth of market. However, lack of resources, trained healthcare providers and social stigma could hinder the growth of market.

Furthermore, research and development and Untapped markets could provide an opportunity for the market in upcoming years.

The market is segmented based on the product type, application and geography. Product type is further segmented into Tetracyclic Antidepressants, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Inhibitors,

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclice Antidepressants, Benzodiazepines, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Atypical Antipsychotics, and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into clinics and hospitals and research centers.

Based on geography, the depression drug market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

