Wireless Chipsets Market Scope, Industry Growth, Leading Key Players Review, Rapid Demand and Forecast to 2025

18th October, 2018- Wireless Chipsets Market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. There has been an increased shift towards the portable devices. This fueled the usage of wireless devices worldwide thereby increasing the demand for wireless chipset. It also broadened the application areas of wireless chipset.Wireless chipsets are fundamental hardware design which are utilized in communication systems or used by computers for communications with other wireless enabled devices. Wireless chipsets are majorly used by external wireless local area network (WLAN) adapters and WLAN cards. The most commonly used wireless chipsets include wireless cards with 802.11b or 802.11g wireless technology applied in computers.

Top Key Manufacturers of Wireless Chipsets market are :-

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments

Altair Semiconductor

Other

Wireless Chipsets Market by Product Type:

Wi-Fi/WLAN Chipsets

Wireless Display/Video Chipsets

Other

Wireless Chipsets Market by Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automation

Other

Geographical Analysis of Wireless Chipsets Market:-

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rising demand of the wireless devices and growth in the application of wireless chipsets is projected to increase market growth. The shift from wired to wireless technology may favorably impact market growth. A growth in the global wireless chipsets market is estimated on account of the technological development in the communication protocol and launch of the frequency bands. Rapid growth in the PC and tablets market is expected to provide high growth opportunities for wireless chipsets market. Software sectors and microelectronics market have witnessed a significant advancement improving the scalability and functionality of real-time embedded systems. This is expected to drive the market growth over the next seven years.

Wireless networks and related technologies have largely been characterized into Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) and Wireless Metropolitan Area Network (WMAN). The various types of wireless chipsets include WiMax chipsets, LTE chipsets, wireless display/video chipsets, ZigBee chipsets and wireless/WiFi chipsets. These chipsets are applied in laptops, Global Positioning Systems (GPS), computers, routers, mobile phones and other wireless devices. The technology segment includes low-power WLAN, multi-mode LTE, HD display & video and dual protocol ZigBee.

WiFi chipsets experienced vigorous demand and deployment in the overall digital consumer electronics market. Majority of its revenue was contributed by tablets and smartphones. As adoption of WiFi enabled smartphones by the consumers increased, there was a growing trend of incorporation of WiFi in smartphones by the supply side of semiconductor industry. This, in turn, led to increase in demand for WiFi enabled smartphones and is projected to spike the demand for WiFi enabled laptops.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By Regulatory Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By Service Type Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By Equipment Type Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By Service Contract Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By Service Provider Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By End-User Wireless Chipsets Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Wireless Chipsets Companies Company Profiles Of The Wireless Chipsets Industry

