Sleep Inn: A Perfect Place to Enjoy Your Decatur Trip

Decatur is the most buzzing tourist destination in Illinois that attracts not only local travelers but also overseas vacationers and sightseers from all over the world. There are plenty to explore and do in the city. Some most popular holiday destinations in the city are Scovill Zoo, Lake Decatur, Nelson Park, Rock Springs Conservation Area, Spitler Woods State Park and many more. This wonderful modern city also has many famous restaurants, bars, eateries, night clubs, regal shopping malls and markets and fun places where travelers can enjoy numerous recreational activities like swimming, skating etc.

There are numerous hotels and motels that render their customers extremely comfortable and cheap accommodations with the warmth of refined hospitality. Most of these hotels give almost all facilities that are needed or desired by the diverse tourists visiting the city. The hospitality and facilities rendered by these lodgings reflect the caring nature of the people of Decatur. The facility to book lodging online has made life even easier for the holidaymakers and sightseers that come from far off places. Positioned conveniently where Route 48 and Interstate 72 meet, Sleep Inn is the best Hotel in Decatur which provides excellent accommodation services to its worldwide guests at very reasonable charges.

It is a perfect lodging where you will get home staying like feeling. It has 68 smoking and non-smoking rooms and suites which are beautifully decorated and well-appointed with numerous modern-day facilities. Some of them are flat screen television, refrigerator, coffee maker, hair dryer, iron and ironing board, hair dryer and microwave. Other amenities provided by this grand Decatur IL Hotel are free wired high speed internet, guest laundry, comfortable outdoor parking, valet cleaning, 24 hour reception desk and valet cleaning.

This glorious hotel also has exercise room which is fully equipped with the latest exercise machines that guests can use to work out and stay fit during the trip. Being the best hotel of the city, it also gives free breakfast to all their guests which include both hot and cold choices in abundance. The great thing is that the hotel has indoor heated pool where you can swim for relaxation with your family and friends. To know more about the hotel, simply visit our site today!

