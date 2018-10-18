Chordoma Disease Market Analysis, Top players, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

Chordoma is a rare type of primary bone cancer that is typically malignant in nature. This type of tumor occurs mostly at the skull base or along the spine. These tumors are formed from small fragments of embryonic cells that accumulate into the disks of the spinal column. The prevalence is found to be twice in men in comparison with women. Moreover, most of the tumor cases occur between the age group of 50 to 70 years.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 40% of primary bone cancers are chondrosarcomas. The maximum prevalence is given to osteosarcomas (28%), followed by chordomas (10%), Ewing tumors (8%), and malignant fibrous histiocytoma (4%). About two out of five chordomas (40%) propagate in the skull region, while the rest develop in the bones of the spine.

The preferred surgical treatment for chordomas of the skull base is Endoscopic Endonasal Approach (EEA) developed by UPMC. This minimally invasive technique uses nasal cavities as a corridor to reach the inoperable tumors. The benefits of EEA surgeries include no incisions to heal, no disfigurement, and faster recovery.

The increasing occurrence of bone cancer along with growing government initiatives for bone cancer awareness and aging population globally are the major factors expected to fuel the global chordoma disease market over the forecast period. Global Market for the Chordoma Disease is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.8% during 2017 to 2023.

Chordoma Disease Market Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are

AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), Actavis plc (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company (U.S.), Celgene Corporation (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Debiopharm Group (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (U.S.), ProCure Treatment Centers, Inc. (U.S.), Varian Medical Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Amura Holdings Ltd. (U.S.), Catena pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Celldex therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Germany), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Medivir AB (Sweden), Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc. (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global chordoma disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of diagnosis, the global chordoma disease market is segmented into biopsy, imaging, blood tests, and others. The imaging segment is further divided into x-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanning, and bone scan. On the basis of treatment, the global chordoma disease market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cryosurgery, surgical treatments, radiosurgery, targeted therapy, and others. The surgery segment is further classified into radical resections, sacral chordoma, spinal chordoma, skull base chordoma, and others. The chemotherapy segment is classified into methotrexate, doxorubicin, and others. Furthermore, the targeted therapy segment is divided into bevacizumab, erlotinib, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global chordoma disease market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, cancer care centers, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global chordoma disease market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global chordoma disease market owing to the high prevalence of bone cancer in the region and aging population, along with high favorable reimbursement policies in the region. As per the American Cancer Society in 2017, about 3,260 people are projected to be diagnosed with primary bone cancer in the U.S. (1,820 men and boys and 1,440 women and girls).

The European chordoma disease market is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market owing to the development of the pharmaceutical and medical industries. According to the Cancer Research U.K. organization in 2014, about 580 new cases of bone sarcoma were found in the U.K.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to less awareness regarding bone cancer among the population and less availability of effective treatment option for bone cancer in the region. For instance, in September 2016, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories entered into a strategic collaboration with Amgen for marketing and distributing Prolia (denosumab), Vectibix (panitumumab), and Xgeva (denosumab) in India.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as rising R&D activities in the healthcare sector and extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure.

