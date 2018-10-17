Bollywood Razzle Dazzle At Dream Dandiya By Digital Detoxx

Starry, Musical and Whimsical Night is here when Bollywood Hunks and Divas razzle-dazzle the Dream Dandiya party organized by Digital Detoxx here in Mumbai.

Chaitanya Akolkar of Digital Detoxx presented the most fun, colorful and praiseworthy innovative idea, Dream Dandiya, where entire Bollywood danced the night away on the 14th of October at Flags, Lokhandwala.

The successful event was mainly organized by Chaitanya Akolkar and Chittaranjan from Digital Detoxx and actors Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Mamta Sardesai, and Vandana Khandelwal. It was a starlit night of Navratri where several TV celebrities and B-towners were seen glistening in colorful traditional attire.

Dazzling and stunning celebrities such as Tanushree Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Gaurav Sharma, Sangeeta Kapure, Chaitanya Akolkar, Shweta Mehta, Chittaranjan, Pankaj Karla, Mickey Dudlani, Jignesh Joshi, Chita Yagnesh Shetty, Kripa, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sanket More, Rahul Sharma, Pooja Joshi, Armaan Ali, Lakshay Narula, Prajakta Mali, Vandana Khandelwal, Balraj Singh, Saurav Trivedi, Sherlyn Chopra, Mamta Sardesai, Jaspinder Narula,Virendra Shankar, Neetu Wadhwa, and more danced the night away.

Even literary genius Anjana Sood graced the event.

Actress Ishita Raj Sharma and Sherlyn Chopra were also seen shaking a leg on latest Bollywood numbers. The event was a grand success that was concluded with all the actors grooving to hit Garba numbers performed by professional singers