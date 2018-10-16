Latin American Brakes Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

The Global Latin American Brakes Market is expected to increase during the forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023 due to the increasing concern over safety and new technological change in electronic brake systems. The Global Latin American Brakes Market is spurred by the growing concerns for safety and new technological change in the electronic brake systems.

In the Report “Latin American Brakes Market: By Type (Disc, Drum, Pulley, Backstop); By Technology (Pneumatic, Electrohydraulic, Electromechanical and Others); By Industry (Automotive, Construction, Industrial, Mining) and By Geography – Forecast (2018-2023)”, published by IndustryARC, the market will be driven by growing demand for higher performing vehicles and longer service intervals.

According to the different functions of braking systems, two types of brakes are used in modern cars: drum brakes and disc brakes. All cars use disc brakes on the front wheels and most car use drum brakes on the rear wheels. The basic components of brakes are: brake drum, an expander, pull back springs, a stationary back plate, two shoes with friction lining and anchor pins.

South America Dominates with Major Growth in the Latin American Brakes Market

The brake industries in some developed countries are in a leading position in the aspect of process technology and quality management in the year of 2017. Among the global leaders, Latin America is one of the leading region in the current market. The South America motor vehicle market for brakes is estimated to grow rapidly due to its high performance of auto parts in the period of 2018-2023. The Latin America market and Caribbean market for brakes have been growing at an impressive rate and the outlook is very positive for future increases in the new vehicle and aftermarket automotive parts industry.

Sales Analysis Done in Full Report:

The demand of brake pads is close to car production and sales. In 2017, the global car production was 70%. In North America, the total production was 18%, while Japan recorded 16%. In Europe, the total production was 27%. These three areas are increasing in terms of production of car all over the world. So, the demand for industrial clutch brake is mainly concentrated in these areas. The low cost foreign import brake components have opened up doors. The penetration of these off-shore products has made significant headway in taking market shares away from the domestic brake component suppliers. The price sensitivity in Latin American brake market remains high and will continue to significantly influence the buying decision of end users.

Selected Type and Industry Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The Latin American Brake market is segmented in types which comprise of Disc, Drum, Pulley and Backstop. These automotive brake type products that come with different technical specifications are used depending on the regional market. Mostly, the above mentioned types of brakes are used in automotive and industrial industry. Among all the segments, the automotive industry held maximum number of share in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance for the forecast 2018-2023.. The growing development of automated cars along with extensive appealing feature is propelling the automotive market.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The growing development of industrial brakes has led the market in global car values. The automobiles brakes make more pollution. In comparison to the automobile brakes, the brake pads will prove to be more environmental friendly in future. The team of materials is researching on new materials found which will be less noisy and have less wear particles in order to last for longer period history.

• With the development of car demand, the demand of the clutch brake is getting higher. Therefore, the market value of brake parts system is huge and the prospects of application are broad.

• This year, Ferrari has continued the recent trend of proportioning some of the brakes duct’s design to power a blown axle, improving the aerodynamic foot print around the wheel rim and tyre. This brake drum feature will influence the other sports vehicle organization to adopt it.

To access the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/18207/latin-american-brakes-market.html

Key Players of the Latin American Brakes Market

Muller Brake, Akebono Brake Industry, EBC Brakes, Brembo, Monroe Brakes, CARDONE Industries and others are some of the companies boosting the aftermarket product requirement. Muller Brake America is a company of South America, which is engaged in the design, manufacturing and supplying of professional disc brake. Products such as metallic brakes, carbon metallic brakes, and carbon ceramic brakes are chosen for passenger cars. CV brake pads, brake shoes, and brake linings are chosen for commercial vehicles and heavy duty vehicles. Products like metallic brakes, carbon metallic brakes, and carbon ceramic brakes are chosen for passengers cars. CV brake pads, brake shoes and brake linings are chosen for commercial vehicles and heavy duty vehicles.

Latin American Brakes Market Report is Segmented as Below:

A. Latin American Brakes Market By Type:

1. Disc

2. Drum

3. Pulley

4. Backstop

B. Latin American Brakes Market By Technology

1. Pneumatic

2. Electrohydraulic

3. Electromechanical

C. Latin American Brakes Market By Industry

1. Automotive

2. Construction

3. Industrials

4. Mining

D. Latin American Brakes Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

E. Latin American Brakes Entropy Market

F. Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed

1. Muller brakes

2. Brembo

3. Midwest Brake

4. Chassis Brakes International

5. Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

6. ADVICS

7. Company 7

8. Company 8

9. Company 9

10. Company 10

11. Company 15+

Sample Report @ https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18207

What can you expect from the report?

The Latin American Brakes Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on cutting-edge technologies and newer applications in a market. Our custom research services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply–demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.

We look forward to helping the client address its customer needs effectively, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor, and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.