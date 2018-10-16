Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope To 2025

16 Oct 2018: The global Development to Operations (Devops) Market size is expected to value at USD 12.85 billion by 2025 during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth in upcoming years due to the rising implementation of digitization techniques in an organization to automate various business processes. Other factors responsible for the progress of DevOps industry are increasing use of cloud technologies, the need for flexibility in frameworks, and numerous collaboration and partnership within various IT teams to prioritize the need for highly efficient operational capabilities. Globally, the development to operations market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 18.60% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development of the market.

DevOps market provides specialized tools and services to enhance efficiency during entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). Development to operations (DevOps) tools and services acts as a binding tools for collaborations among different IT teams such as development, operations, and quality assessment. This helps to facilitate consistent integration, quality assurance, and timely delivery of software. Development to operations (DevOps) tools and services assists organization for complete automation of software development lifecycle (SDLC) and quality assurance by regulating and automating the development and deployments of code onto the different platforms. Such techniques help developers to embed a periodic feedback loop in order to reduce response time and regularly release updates with the help of software based on customer feedback and their varying requirements.

Enterprises ranging from large-scale business to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting and deploying DevOps tool chain in their business processes to achieve higher productivity, and streamlined workflows. Other advantages associated with the DevOps are reduction in time to market, superior quality software, and optimize costs during the software development, deployment, and quality testing. Though, common factors such as lack of skilled workforce and initial deployment cost are restraining the growth of the development to operations (DevOps) industry.

Development to operations (DevOps) as a combination of development and operations techniques is treated as a software engineering culture that focuses on unifying software development (i.e. Dev) and software operation (i.e. Ops). The critical properties of the DevOps tools and services is to enable automation and testing during entire software development lifecycle, including integration, quality assurance, and software delivery and infrastructure management. Development to operations (DevOps) pertains to achieve shorter development cycles with higher frequency for software and reliable software updates or releases that closely aligns with all of the organizational objectives.

Development to operations (DevOps) provides perfect blending of an organization’s software development and systems operation team. Furthermore, DevOps offers improved communication among application development and operational teams as large number of automated business processes. The DevOps approach allows combination of application development and deployment, and molding them into a streamlined process to align various team efforts. DevOps-as-a-Service is a distribution model with a set of tools that aids during collaboration among development team and the operations team. Factors responsible for the advancement of the development to operations (DevOps) market are regular use of cloud computing and improved in software-based infrastructures, micro service management, and automation.

The industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise implementation of latest technologies and existence well-established software and cloud infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the development to operations (DevOps) industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the penetration of smartphones and increase in investment by market players due to potential opportunities in the region. The key players in the development to operations (DevOps) market are IBM Co., CA Technologies, Cisco Systems Incorporations, HP Enterprise, Puppet Labs Incorporations, Docker Inc., and Microsoft Co.

