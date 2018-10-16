Data Catalog Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The market for data catalog is expected to grow due to the ever-increasing volumes of data. Increasing number of cloud apps, IoT and digital transformation of processes exponentially increased the data available hence the need for the data catalog solution also increased. For instance, Informatica has introduced a data catalog enabled with machine learning, that automatically scans data assets across the enterprise, catalogs them and indexes those assets for enterprise-wide discovery. However, lack of standardization in data management, data security, and privacy may hinder the growth of data catalog market.

Data is diverse and distributed across various divisions, applications, and data warehouses, and the process of getting data to the people and systems who need it is also growing in complexity. Data Catalog is an efficient and easy way to build and manage an index of all the data assets across the business. It helps the enterprises to build an intelligent model for the data which provides the metadata tags that make assets easy to find. Data Catalog makes it easy to understand how the data should be used, accessed, and managed. For instance, IBM Data Catalog helps enterprises unlock data so they can create intelligent data models, uncover insights, and ensure an effective team collaboration.

Major Key Players

IBM (US),

Informatica (US),

Amazon Web Services (US),

Collibra (Belgium),

Waterline Data (US),

Alation (US),

Microsoft (US),

TIBCO Software (US),

Datawatch Corporation (US),

Alteryx (US),

Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US), among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. Merger and acquisitions among various players are changing the market structure.

According to MRFR, The Global Data Catalog Market is expected to reach approximately USD 770 Million by 2023 growing at a ~24.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global market for data catalog is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data catalog market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the data catalog market during the forecast period as many organizations are shifting towards new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Countries such as the U.S and Canada are expected to highly implement the data catalog solution due to the increasing demand for BI tools or visualization tool in this region. Also, North America has the presence of major data catalogs solution players such as IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US) and many more which is driving the growth of data catalog market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation, massive rise of data from all industry verticals, and increasing adoption of self-service analytics. The market in Asia Pacific is gaining momentum from various industries such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance among others. China, India, Japan and South Korea are the leading countries in APAC.

Segmentation:

By component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution is sub-segmented into Standalone Solution and Integrated Solution.

Services is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

By Deployment, the market is segmented into On-premise and On Cloud.

By Consumer Type, the market is segmented into Business Intelligence Tools, Enterprise Applications and, Mobile and Web Applications.

By Organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and others

