Compare and Evaluate the Major Application Control Vendors through Marketsandmarkets DIVE Report

The report on Vendor Comparison in Application Control based on MNM DIVE methodology covers the comprehensive study of the key vendors offering solutions for application control. The report will help stakeholders to analyze detailed information regarding their competitors on the basis of their product offerings and business strategies. The report reviews major players that offer application control solutions and outlines the findings and analysis on how well each application control vendor performs within our criteria.

This report is instrumental in helping the stakeholders such as application control vendors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and other channel partners, in making concurrent business choices on the deployment of application control solutions.

Vendor Landscape

Most of the vendors are trying to provide a complete application control suite inclusive of multiple application-listing techniques such as whitelisting, blacklisting, or grey listing. They are competing to provide the end users with an innovative combination of application-listing techniques as well as are trying to cater to all types of business-critical endpoints, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, virtual machines, and other fixed function devices. APT protection, application detection and usage control, policy management, and application reputation scoring are the most crucial features of an effective application control solution offered by major vendors to inspect any application for malicious behavior.

The following vendors are included in the report:

• Symantec Corporation

• Intel Security (McAfee)

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• CyberArk Software Ltd.

• Carbon Black, Inc.

• Digital Guardian

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• LANDESK Software (AppSense)

• Thycotic (Arellia)

• HEAT Software USA Ltd., (Lumension Security, Inc.)

MNM DIVE Methodology

The MNM DIVE methodology involves extensive research to identify the key vendors offering application control solutions. A comprehensive list of application control vendors was prepared, through secondary research referring to annual reports, press releases and investor presentations of companies, white papers, directories, and databases. Based on their breadth of product offering, organization size, and other selection criteria, the list was narrowed down to select the key 10 vendors.

During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of selected application control vendors to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, mails, and telephonic interviews.

Scoring Methodology

After completion of the data gathering and verification process, the scores and weightage for the shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized. Based on the extensive secondary and primary research, each criterion for the selected vendors was scored on the scale ranging from 0 to 10. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in the MNM DIVE matrix based on their score in product offering and business strategy in the application control market.

