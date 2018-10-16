Characteristics of a Good Electronics Store for A Buy Of Electronics Items

There are thousands of products and services everyday companies make available to other intermediaries or directly to the customer. With this huge volume of supply, and therefore of competition, the work of the commercial seems increasingly vital to be able to sell successfully.

1. Be an expert in your product and those of the competition: you have to be the greatest expert in the product or service that is going to be sold. You must transmit this domain to any question or doubt of your buyer, in addition to knowing how to identify those strengths that make our product better than the competition.

2. Transmit a good image: rarely a commercial has a second chance, so appearance and good presence are essential. The way of dressing conveys a lot and they say that the first opinion is what counts. Adapt it to the profile of the person you are addressing.

3. Be honest: a good commercial does not sell "smoke". On the contrary, it sells a product on which it has confidence, promoting all its strong points, but in no case deceiving the buyer. The only thing that would be achieved would be to change a present sale in exchange for losing many future ones, not only from the same buyer but also from many others.

4. Be punctual: not only have to arrive punctually at appointments but also in the delivery of orders or sending samples to customers, in order to convey the greatest image of seriousness possible.

