Optical Imaging Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

ABBOTT COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF ST. JUDE MEDICAL

January 2017, Abbott has completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., established the company as a leader in the medical device arena. This transaction provided Abbott with expanded opportunities for future growth and was an important part of the company’s ongoing effort to develop a strong, diverse portfolio of devices, diagnostics, nutritional and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

St. Jude Medical’s has a strong position in fast-growing areas such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, structural heart and chronic pain complement Abbott’s leading positions in coronary interventions and mitral valve disease.

Edmund Optics and Etaluma Entered Into a Sales Channel Partnership

January 2018, Edmund Optics® the premier provider of optical components, and Etaluma has announced that they have entered into a sales channel partnership to make Etaluma next-generation inverted LS microscopes accessible to a wider range of researchers and educators.

Edmund Optics® is a leading supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology for the Life Sciences, Biomedical, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defence markets around the world. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of multi-element lenses, lens coatings, imaging systems, and opt mechanical equipment.

Increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmologic disorders promote growth in the optical imaging market over 2018 to 2024

Some of the factors that are driving the growth of optical imaging market are increasing demand for radiation-free imaging modalities drug discovery processes and increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmologic disorders among the population. Furthermore, growth in R&D activities, the capability of providing in-depth images of complex components of eyes, surface tissues, mucosal membranes, vascular systems and gastrointestinal tract are also boosting factors for the growth of this market. Additionally, huge application of the advanced optical imaging products, operator, and patient safety and their comfort are also augmenting the market growth. However, increasing application of optical imaging in pharmaceutical and biomedical industries are generating future opportunities in coming years. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the optical imaging devices, lack of skilled technicians, and insufficient reimbursements for optical imaging procedures are some of the factors hampering the growth of optical imaging market.

North America leads the growth of optical imaging market

North America leads the growth of optical imaging market followed by the Europe. The factors responsible for the growth in the North America region is due to the rapid increase in the aged population and increasingly investment in the healthcare sector are driving this market. In Europe region factors such as growing research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and growing incidences associated with disorders related to eye, heart & skin in aged population are also boosting the growth in Europe region. Other factors such as growing need for safer imaging modalities, the upsurge in R&D budgets, growing number of research laboratories and growing healthcare consciousness among individuals are factors responsible for the growth of optical imaging market in Asia Pacific region.