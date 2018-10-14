Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Marketto represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 5.2% by 2026

Research Report Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2016–2026). The foremost objective of the report is to present insights on various advancements while providing updates on drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional trends. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence current environment and future status of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market over the forecast period.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and overview about the global market. The next section provides an idea about volume, pricing and value analysis, and value chain. Moreover, relative market position and opportunities in various regions is highlighted in this section. The section that follows presents the market dynamics which includes market drivers, restraints, opportunity and regional trends.

The next section of the report provides detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of application segment. A section of the report highlights country-wise industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals demand. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings for various applications in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. Key players in global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market include BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group among others.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

Industrial

Hand hygiene chemicals

Building care chemicals

Others

Commercial

Kitchen care chemicals

Building care chemicals

Hand hygiene chemicals

Laundry Care chemicals

Others

Domestic

Kitchen care chemicals

Building care chemicals

Hand hygiene chemicals

Laundry Care chemicals

Others

All the sub-segments are further categorized into citric acid, lactic acid, formic acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, hydrochloric acid, chlor alkalis, surfactants, chelating agents, phosphates, biocides, and solvents.

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

