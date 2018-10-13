Solarplus is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation

Improve solar efficiency and maintain cleanliness Photovoltaic modules have to be installed in order to receive sunlight, but due to the nature of the installation, they are inevitably polluted from the surrounding environment! The solar six keeps the panel clean and can improve efficiency by about 10%.

Specialized solar panel module detergent:

• Detergent for removing dust, particles, dirt, etc. Covering solar panel modules.

• Neutral wash formulated with ingredients that will not harm solar panel modules.

Detergent diluted to a 50:1 ratio for highly effective solar panel cleaning.

Sun cleaning tools Cleans gently without causing damage or corrosion to the module materials exposed to the outside including the frame, outer layer of glass, and back sheet.

Neutral PH 7.2:

Protects module longevity and is safe against the module’s external surface materials of aluminum, glass, and back sheets (fluoride film and PET film).

Superb penetrating force:

Clears the surface by penetrating even minute dust particles stuck to the outside with outstanding force.

Great at clearing surface from pollutants:

Minimize scrubbing with this quick and effect method. Reduce time and labor, while still providing an even more effective cleanse.

Economical usage:

Budget friendly use, diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.

Odorless and tidy:

Unscented formula provides comfortable usage without any harsh smells while cleaning. Diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.

Product information:

• Type -Solar panel detergent

• Components -20Liter/pail

• It is a generation facility that can be easily contaminated and requires periodic management.

• At least once or twice a year, you need to do the cleaning work to prevent the reduction of power generation in advance.

• It’s a pollution shot taken at a distance from the photovoltaic module.

• There are dirt-like parts and dirt-contaminated parts.

• This can be produced not only by iron powder but also by dust, fine dust and rainwater.

• This pollution hinders solar power generation and reduces power generation.

• It can have a bad influence on the development profit.

• This time, I will show you the photovoltaic cleaning work.

• The photo shows the high-pressure washing work is in full swing.

• You can prevent the balance, you must be maintained!

• Comparison photo before and after solar washing.

• If you look at the post-war photographs, you’ll definitely be able to compare them

• Please leave your solar maintenance to our Solar Plus!

• We will always give you a satisfactory service! Solar panel cleaning system Korea