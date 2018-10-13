Package Central for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.11.2, a compatibility update to company’s document packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software automates InDesign document collection by processing files from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export, and more. The new version introduces support for macOS 10.14 Mojave and addresses some minor UI glitches.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.11.2, a compatibility update to the company’s file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/PackageCentral.php). Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from watched hot folders. Package Central solves the problem of centralized packaging and archiving of InDesign projects in a workgroup environment, and can serve unlimited users on a network.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to licensed users. While Package Central is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future.

Under the Package Central workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply submit files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. The software automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links, thus freeing user’s time for important tasks such as design and layout.

Package Central performs all its tasks automatically on a dedicated workstation and can run absolutely unattended. The software can also send email notifications triggered by certain processing steps and errors. Package Central offers the following key features:

-Automatically collect InDesign files from watched hot folders

-Create hot folders for various packaging settings

-Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

-Automatic email notifications of process stages and errors

-Assign variable package folder names

-Update modified links automatically

-Detailed processing logs

-Maintain a single set of settings for entire workgroup

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.