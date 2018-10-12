Global IV Bags Market to Exhibit 5.4% CAGR

The global market for IV bags features a largely fragmented and competitive vendor landscape owing to the presence of a large number of companies, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Companies keen on expanding their consumer bases and gaining a larger hold on the market are focused on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations with promising regional companies, and R&D activities aimed at the development of new and more reliable product varieties.

Focus on the development of products made from environment friendly and biologically harmless materials has also increased as stringent environment-protection and patient safety norms keep rising in numbers across the globe. Some of the leading companies in the market are Haemotronic S.p.A, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Wipak Group, Baxter international Inc., Sippex, Renolit Solmed, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

According to the report, the global IV bags market is expected to exhibit a promising 5.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2027, rising from a valuation of US$1,363.8 mn in 2017 to a revenue opportunity of US$2,316.5 mn by 2027. Based on material, the PP segment presently holds the dominant share in the market owing to the material’s non-reactive and inert nature. Geographically, the market in North America is presently the leading regional market in terms of growth prospects and revenue opportunity.

One of thy growth drivers for the global IV bags market is the high use of injections for delivering drugs, liquid substances, and other nutritional products directly in the bodies of patients who have difficulties swallowing anything. The ease of use, easy availability, low costs, and availability in a variety of types based on materials and price ranges make IV bags one of the key components of parenteral nutrition procedures where these bags are often used to administer a variety of compounds such as amino acids to patients.