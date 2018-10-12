Enhance Your Stairs with Ackworth House’s Range of Balustrades

Ackworth House supplies a range of balustrades that enhance stairs. The company has established themselves as one of the leading manufacturers of staircases in New Zealand.

[Auckland, 12/10/2018] – Ackworth House is a company in Whangarei that supplies high-quality balustrades that improve any home or commercial space’s style and function. The company’s years of experience in the industry enables them to provide excellent products and services to their customers.

Balustrades

Incorporating them in a home’s staircase is an effective way of improving both of its aesthetics and safety. Balustrades add an elegant touch to new staircases. More importantly, they secure a stairwell to reduce the risks of accidents, especially among older adults and children.

The team behind Ackworth House ensures a hassle-free and smooth process when they are working. They follow strict requirements when installing and constructing balustrades and staircases. Ackworth House’s customers can choose from balustrades of different materials such as steel, timber and glass.

Ascendo Stairs

Customers who buy the company’s staircases also have the option to incorporate their range of balustrade designs. One of the stairs that complement the balustrades perfectly is Ackworth House’s collection of Ascendo stairs. The collection features a range of innovative stairs that combines practical function with modern aesthetics.

Ascendo stairs are a collection of architectural floating stairs. They are designed and manufactured to meet high standards which make them perfect for residential use. The stairs’ innovative and modern designs have made the collection a popular choice among architects and homeowners in New Zealand.

About Ackworth House

Ackworth House is one of New Zealand’s leading manufacturers of staircases in New Zealand. The company is a family-owned business that has been in the industry for over 40 years. Their years of experience in the joinery and building industries give them a wealth of knowledge when offering their customers building solutions and excellent customer service.

If you need more information about Ackworth House or have any enquiries about their range of staircases, visit their website at https://www.ackworthhouse.co.nz.